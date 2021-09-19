Observations: Defense turns in a dominant performance in laugher over Miami

A week after not forcing a takeaway, the Bills’ logged two of them on defense in the first half alone. Cornerback Levi Wallace had an interception and linebacker Matt Milano recovered a fumble that was forced by Johnson.

The Bills did not allow a point in the first half for the second consecutive game, which is the first time that’s happened since the 1999 season. The 35-0 shutout was the first of the Sean McDermott era, with the most recent Bills' blanking coming in a 16-0 win in 2016 against the New England Patriots, who were quarterbacked by Brissett that day. It is the largest shutout victory since a 29-0 victory on Nov. 6, 1966 against the Dolphins.

The Bills finished with six sacks.

2. Zack Moss bounced back after a tough start. The second-year running back, who was a healthy inactive for the season opener, got into the lineup against Miami. It appeared his stay might be short, however, after he lost a fumble in the first half after a short completion from Allen.

Moss was then stuffed on a third-and-1 run play the next time he touched the ball, but he flipped the script in the second half.

The highlight was a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter during which he ran over Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland on his way to the end zone.