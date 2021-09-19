Observations: Defense turns in a dominant performance in laugher over Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It was apparent from the very first play that the Buffalo Bills’ defense came to play Sunday.
Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson raced around the edge on a blitz and dropped Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – a sign of things to come at Hard Rock Stadium during the Bills’ 35-0 victory.
The Buffalo Bills shut out the Miami Dolphins 35-0 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Two plays after Johnson’s sack, the Bills did it again. Safety Micah Hyde dropped Tagovailoa for his first sack as a member of the Bills.
Tagovailoa, Miami’s second-year starter, didn’t make it out of the first quarter against a ferocious Bills’ pass rush. On the Dolphins’ second possession, they faced a fourth and 2 from the Bills’ 48-yard line. Miami head coach Brian Flores elected to go for it. On the play, second-year Bills defensive tackle A.J. Epenesa blew past Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis and got a clean shot on Tagovailoa, forcing an incompletion and turnover on downs.
Tagovailoa couldn’t make it to the sideline without help from the training staff, and was quickly carted to the locker room. The Dolphins announced Tagovailoa as being questionable to return to the game because of an injury to his ribs, before officially ruling him out at the end of the third quarter.
Dolphins backup Jacoby Brissett faced similar heat in place of Tagovailoa. Rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau got his first career sack and the Bills’ third of the first quarter when he dropped Brissett on a third-and-4 play, setting up a Miami punt. The three first-quarter sacks fell one short of matching the team record.
A week after not forcing a takeaway, the Bills’ logged two of them on defense in the first half alone. Cornerback Levi Wallace had an interception and linebacker Matt Milano recovered a fumble that was forced by Johnson.
The Bills did not allow a point in the first half for the second consecutive game, which is the first time that’s happened since the 1999 season. The 35-0 shutout was the first of the Sean McDermott era, with the most recent Bills' blanking coming in a 16-0 win in 2016 against the New England Patriots, who were quarterbacked by Brissett that day. It is the largest shutout victory since a 29-0 victory on Nov. 6, 1966 against the Dolphins.
The Bills finished with six sacks.
2. Zack Moss bounced back after a tough start. The second-year running back, who was a healthy inactive for the season opener, got into the lineup against Miami. It appeared his stay might be short, however, after he lost a fumble in the first half after a short completion from Allen.
Moss was then stuffed on a third-and-1 run play the next time he touched the ball, but he flipped the script in the second half.
The highlight was a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter during which he ran over Dolphins rookie safety Jevon Holland on his way to the end zone.
Moss added another 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, again displaying grown-man strength in bouncing off the first Miami tackler to break the plane of the end zone.
3. Devin Singletary again got it done. The third-year running back has had a solid start to the season. Singletary raced 46 yards to the end zone on the Bills’ second offensive play to open the scoring. He finished the game with 82 yards on 11 carries.
4. Dawson Knox got into the end zone. It seems like the harder the play, the more likely it is the Bills’ tight end will make it. Knox showed that in the third quarter when he made a sliding catch in the end zone to cap a strong drive for the Bills coming out of halftime. Buffalo went 75 yards in eight plays, taking 3:12 off the clock and giving itself some separation after a sometimes frustrating first half. Knox finished with a pair of catches for 17 yards.
5. Wallace left the game in the second quarter. The cornerback went out of the game with 10:44 remaining in the first half because of cramping. Wallace had an eventful game before getting hurt. He was flagged for taunting after making a nice play to break up a Brissett pass intended for DeVante Parker. Two plays later, he came up with his interception.
Wallace was replaced by second-year veteran Dane Jackson.
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also left the game in the second half because of cramping. It is unclear if Edmunds could have returned if the score was closer.
6. Tyler Bass fell one short. The Bills’ second-year kicker saw his streak of consecutive made field goals end at 17 when he missed wide right from 53 yards out in the second quarter. Bass’ streak ended up one short of the team record.
7. Star Lotulelei returned, while Harrison Phillips sat. Lotulelei, the veterean defensive tackle, missed the season opener against Pittsburgh because of a calf injury. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report leading up to Sunday’s game. On one play in the second quarter, the Dolphins blocked Lotulelei with three – count ’em, three – offensive linemen.
As a result, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was a healthy inactive. Phillips played 21 snaps last week against the Steelers, finishing with one quarterback hit.
8. Gabriel Davis gave it a go. Davis, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of an ankle injury, was able to play. He finished without a target.
9. Efe Obada missed the game because of a calf injury. The defensive end was hurt during the practice week. He came into the game listed as questionable.
10. The Bills’ remaining inactives were the same from Week 1: Rookie defensive end Boogie Basham, rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and linebacker Andre Smith all sat for the second straight game.