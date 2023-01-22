Observations: Defense completely no shows as Bills get bounced from playoffs by Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were not in the Cincinnati Bengals’ league Sunday.

As painful as that is for Bills fans to read, it’s reality. The Bengals were the better team in every way, shape and form in their 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. The Bengals’ win sets up an AFC championship game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Bills’ season ends in the divisional round of the postseason for a second consecutive year – a bitter disappointment for a team that entered the year as Super Bowl favorites.

Plenty was made of the Bengals being without three starters on the offensive line coming into the game, but you never would have known that. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was barely touched. The Bengals’ offensive line also opened up big holes for a running game that piled up 172 yards a week after gaining just 51 against Baltimore.

The Bengals had a franchise playoff record 40 first downs and finished with 412 yards.

How it happened: Top plays (few), standout players (fewer) from Bills' 27-10 playoff loss to Cincinnati A season that began with the sky-high expectations ended with a thud Sunday as the Bills never led and never threatened the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 27-10 in an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.

The Bengals dominated from the start, marching 79 yards in just six plays on their opening drive, which culminated with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. After a three-and-out by the Bills’ offense, Cincinnati went right back down the field, marching 72 yards on 10 plays, with Burrow completing the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst. That play came on a third-and-7 play from the 15-yard line, the only time on their first two drives Cincinnati even faced a third down (on a previous third-and-3, Bills defensive lineman Boogie Basham jumped offside, giving Cincinnati a free first down.

Burrow completed his first nine passes before a drop by tight end Mitchell Wilcox. In the first quarter, Cincinnati gained 10 first downs compared to zero for Buffalo. The yards gained after 15 minutes read: Cincinnati 160, Buffalo 8 and the scoreboard: Bengals 14, Bills 0.

So, yes, this was an utter no-show for a Buffalo defense that fell apart in the postseason. There is no doubt the losses of both safety Micah Hyde and defensive end Von Miller hurt, but that doesn’t excuse what happened Sunday.

The Bills’ defensive line still featured two first-round picks (Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver) and two second-round picks (A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham). For them to collectively disappear the way they did is a major, major problem with no easy fix.

Some of the same problems that plagued the defense throughout the season continued Sunday. The Bills missed too many tackles. They allowed too many long third-down conversions.

In short, they were exposed.

2. Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White left the game in the fourth quarter on the same play. Poyer, who has been the heart and soul of the defense for the past six years, was injured when he collided with White while in coverage against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Poyer, whose contract is up after this season, spent some time in the sideline medical tent before going back to the locker room. White, who was flagged for defensive pass interference on the play, was also injured. That meant the Bills’ secondary for the final 12-plus minutes of the game consisted of Cam Lewis, Jaquan Johnson, Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam.

White returned, but Poyer was ruled out for the rest of the game with less than 3 minutes to play.

3. DaQuan Jones was unable to play. Jones, who had started every game this season, was declared inactive about 90 minutes before the opening kickoff because of a calf injury. He practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. It's the first game Jones has missed since the 2017 season.

Jones, who is in his first season with the Bills, made 38 tackles and a career-best 11 quarterback hits to go with two sacks during the regular season. The ninth-year veteran played 61% of the defensive snaps in the regular season, but that number was near 70% in four of the past five games, including last week's playoff opener against the Dolphins.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who missed last week's game with a shoulder injury, was in the lineup against Cincinnati. Phillips was also listed as questionable on the final injury report.

4. Allen was intercepted late. The Bengals sealed the win with 1:02 remaining in the fourth quarter when cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Allen on a throw intended for Cole Beasley. The entire Bengals defense then did snow angels in the end zone near the tunnel as the fans behind the Cincinnati bench chanted "Who Dey!" It was an emphatic end of a dominating performance.

It was the only turnover of the game.

5. Stefon Diggs briefly left the game. The Bills’ receiver collided with a photographer after sliding through the end zone in the second half while attempting to pull in a pass from Josh Allen. Diggs started to walk toward the sideline before taking a knee in the end zone. He was able to

6. Dean Marlowe left the game with a groin injury. The Bills’ safety was hurt near the end of the second quarter. At the start of the third quarter, the team announced that Marlowe would not return. He finished the game with three tackles. Johnson replaced Marlowe in the lineup.

7. Analytics didn’t like one of Buffalo’s punts. Coach Sean McDermott elected to punt on fourth an 10 from the Cincinnati 41-yard line with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter while trailing, 17-7. According to Twitter account, Surrender Index 90, which tracks punts, the decision had a surrender index of 8.03, which ranks in the 92nd percentile of “cowardly” punts during the 2022 season and in the 90th percentile of all punts since 1999.

8. Gabe Davis got a defensive snap. The Bills’ receiver came onto the field for the final play of the first half, as the Bengals were in Hail Mary territory. Davis was in good position to knock Burrow’s pass away, but just failed to get a hand on it to be credited with a pass defensed. The ball fell to the turf incomplete.

9. The rotation at cornerback continued. Elam got the start opposite White and played the first two series in the first quarter. After that, Elam was replaced by Jackson, who played the final three defensive series of the first half. In the second half, Elam started the third quarter before both of them were needed in the fourth quarter because of injuries.

10. The Bills' other inactive players included three rookies. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Baylon Spector and linebacker Terrel Bernard were inactive. Tight end Tommy Sweeney, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jared Mayden were also inactive.