Observations: Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown nearing returns for Bills

“At this point in time, he's moved on,” Daboll said. “He's down because he puts so much time in it. We all are. A day after a loss, regardless of how you lose, where you lose, who you lose against, again, there's 17 of these. You put a lot of time and effort and energy and preparation and practice into it. When you don't feel like you did your best, whether it's a win or loss, but it stings obviously a lot more when you lose, that should get you if you're a competitor and you care about it the way that he does. You come in, you watch it, win or lose. You be consistent and you move on. That's what you have to do. You can't dwell too much on a good thing and you can't dwell too much on a bad thing. You've got to focus on the thing that's in front of you, which for us is the Jets this week.”