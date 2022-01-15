Observations: Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary shine in Bills' historic beatdown of Patriots

Knox added a second touchdown catch before the end of the first quarter, becoming the first player with a pair of receiving touchdowns in the first quarter of a playoff game since Antonio Brown in 2017 – and the only tight end to ever do it, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He finished the game with a team-leading five catches for 89 yards, becoming the first member of the Bills since Bill Brooks in 1994 to catch multiple touchdowns in a postseason game.

Knox’s emergence was the most promising development for the Bills in 2021. A close second on that list is Singletary’s play over the last six weeks. After rushing four times for 52 yards in the second half of the Bills’ valiant comeback effort against the Patriots, Singletary has been on an absolute heater.

He closed the regular season by rushing for 323 yards and four touchdowns over the final four games. He stayed hot in the frigid cold Saturday night by rushing 16 times for 81 yards and adding three catches for 13 yards.

Singletary is the first member of the Bills to rush for multiple touchdowns in a postseason game since Antowain Smith had two against Tennessee in 2000.