On Tuesday, Damar Hamlin turned to the sideline and held his hands up in a heart as he often does. Only this time there was a slight difference from the last few months: Hamlin was once again wearing his helmet.

Hamlin was a participant in Tuesday’s OTA. It marked the next step for the Buffalo Bills safety, who has been at OTAs, but working in a limited capacity and without going through team drills or wearing a helmet. He participated in team and individual drills at the voluntary workout Tuesday, which was open to the media and was without pads for all players.

General Manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin returned “on the last practice last week,” which was last Wednesday.

“Really proud of him to take that next step,” Beane said Tuesday. “Obviously, you guys have seen him out here working out. ... Just so proud of him and thrilled for where he's at in his journey.”

Cornerback Dane Jackson said he and Hamlin have talked through defensive situations on the sideline every day, but it was good to have his teammate and close friend back on the field. Plus, Hamlin was making plays: Jackson said Hamlin had an interception during Monday’s OTA.

“He just fell off a route, he read it – the way he's supposed to, the way he should, and the way he has been,” Jackson said. “He read it, and he went 99 (yards). So that was good to see. I met him down in the end zone.”

Jackson wasn’t the only one to rush over to his teammate.

“We stopped practice a little bit,” defensive end Kingsley Johnathan said. “That was fun to watch.”

Jonathan was on the field with Hamlin for the play.

“I got in the pass rush, ball was thrown, I turned and looked around,” Jonathan said. “And I saw (Hamlin) running with the ball. I’m like ‘What?!’ And he was like running the other way. I just turned around and looked for a block for him. And it was awesome to see him out there.”

The Bills have been clear that with the unprecedented nature of Hamlin’s on-field sudden cardiac arrest, they are making sure he is comfortable with each step as he embarks on his return. Toward the end of practice, Hamlin was slow to get up from one rep, briefly getting his arm examined, but returning to play right after.

“We're just upping or building his reps up,” Beane said. “He's great. He's mentally ready to go. He knows the defense. It's Year 3 into it. The next thing is going to be we've got to put pads on, and it'll be at training camp. But I thought it was really important for him if he could and felt he was ready. You know, this is a two-way communication. This is not us saying, `You've got to do this.'

“He's worked really hard on the mental side of this. Physically, he's all cleared. But this is a real deal from a mental standpoint after you've been to where he was.”

When Hamlin spoke in April about his plan to play in the NFL again, he was transparent about how he believed the mental side of it would be the more challenging aspect. Beane reiterated that throughout Tuesday.

“The next thing will be when we get to St. John Fisher,” Beane said. “Through next week, minicamp, we'll continue to ramp him up with helmets on. But that'll be probably the next big hurdle for him, tackling.”

Even with more steps to go, the significance was not lost on Beane, who stayed in the hospital in Cincinnati with Hamlin and his family in the days after Hamlin’s emergency.

“He's still got more milestones to hit,” Beane said. “But to think back, we're just at the beginning of June, and that was the beginning of January, and we were just hoping he'd live. And now he's not only got a normal life, but we're talking about playing not any football, but NFL football.

“Thrilled for him. All the people that have been around him. And it's an amazing story.”

Check back for updates.