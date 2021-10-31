Observations: Cole Beasley stepped up in second half when Bills needed him most

Cole Beasley has nothing to worry about.
Those were definitely chants of “Beeeease” from the crowd at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, after the Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver provided just the spark the offense needed in a 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Allen led four consecutive second-half scoring drives to take control of the game as Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes, Tyler Bass hit a 39-yard field goal and Allen ran for a 7-yard TD.
Beasley, who has been vocal about his hesitancy regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, has been a lightning rod at times this season because of his stance. After the Bills’ Week 4 win over Houston, he wondered whether fans were booing him at home.
Fans on social media responded that they were actually chanting his name, similar to how they did for Bruce Smith back in the day. Even on Halloween, there was no debate Sunday. Beasley was getting plenty of love from the crowd for his performance against Miami.
Facing third and 14 in the third quarter with the offense in a deep freeze, Beasley squeezed out 15 yards and a first down to get things going in the right direction. That drive ended with the first touchdown of the game, when quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Gabriel Davis from 8 yards out.
Beasley did it again in the fourth quarter. After Miami had cut the Bills’ lead to 17-11, Beasley gained 11 yards on a third and 10 play. The one thing Beasley couldn’t do was complete a pass. He was called on to throw once, but his pass intended for Davis in the front right of the end zone fell incomplete.
Nevertheless, Beasley finished with 10 catches for 110 yards.
2. It’s time to ask about Cody Ford’s future. With rookie right tackle Spencer Brown out of the lineup because of a back injury, the Bills moved Daryl Williams from right guard back to right tackle, where he started the season before being replaced by Brown. They also shifted Jon Feliciano from left guard to right guard, creating a hole in the starting lineup that was filled by Ike Boettger. That the Bills went with Boettger says a lot about where Ford is in his career, and none of it’s any good. The Bills traded up in the second round of the 2019 draft to select Ford out of Oklahoma and have tried him at right tackle and both guard spots. He’s been unable to find a home in the starting lineup at any of them.
Ford was in the game late in place of Feliciano, although there was no word on whether that was injury related.
3. Vernon Butler Jr. returned to the lineup. A former first-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers, Butler had been a healthy inactive the past three games. With Justin Zimmer out for the Bills because of a foot injury, however, Butler got back in the lineup against the Dolphins. He committed a costly penalty in the first half, getting whistled for illegal use of hands to the face on a third-down play that gave Miami an automatic first down.
4. The defense’s shutout streak ended in the second quarter. Buffalo held Miami without a point in the first meeting between the teams in Week 2. The shutout streak continued in the first quarter when Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders pulled a 36-yard field goal attempt wide left. The streak made it to 81 minutes, 50 seconds before Sanders hit a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter.
5. Tyler Bass came up big. The Bills’ second-year kicker opened the scoring with a monster, 57-yard field goal in the first quarter, kicking toward the tunnel end of the stadium. The field goal tied for fourth longest in franchise history and is second longest in Bass’ career, following a made 58-yarder last season against Arizona. Bass also connected on a 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that pushed the Bills’ lead to 20-11.
6. History was almost made. If it weren't for Allen's 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining, the final score would have been 20-11 – the first such final score in NFL history, according to the entertaining website, nflscorigami.com.
7. Ed Oliver was impactful early. The Bills’ third-year defensive tackle was in the Miami backfield often in the first half – including one time when the Dolphins used the curious strategy of not blocking him at all. Oliver looked to have made his first sack of the season in the second half, but the play was called back because defensive end Jerry Hughes was penalized for being offside.
“I've been in this offense for three years – up and down, obviously, with various things – but I'm excited. … I've just got to keep it as normal as possible and just go out and perform,” Sweeney says.
8. Tommy Sweeney got the start at tight end. With usual starter Dawson Knox out because of a broken hand, Sweeney made his second career start and his first since his rookie year of 2019. Sweeney, who missed all of the 2020 season after developing myocarditis, a heart condition, after a battle with Covid-19, was targeted four times, finishing with three catches for 30 yards.
Sweeney also drew a crucial pass interference penalty on Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on a third-and-5 play from the Dolphins’ 11-yard line in the third quarter on the play before Allen’s touchdown pass to Davis.
9. The Bills’ remaining inactives were healthy. Running back Matt Breida sat for the fifth straight game, while rookie defensive end Boogie Basham was inactive for the second straight game and fifth time overall. Fellow defensive end Efe Obada was also inactive for the fourth time in seven games.
10. The Ferguson family enjoyed a reunion. Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson played against his little brother, Blake – Miami’s long snapper – for the fourth time in their respective careers. On Saturday night, Blake Ferguson tweeted a photo of the family enjoying a get together ahead of the game.