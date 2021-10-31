Observations: Cole Beasley stepped up in second half when Bills needed him most

2. It’s time to ask about Cody Ford’s future. With rookie right tackle Spencer Brown out of the lineup because of a back injury, the Bills moved Daryl Williams from right guard back to right tackle, where he started the season before being replaced by Brown. They also shifted Jon Feliciano from left guard to right guard, creating a hole in the starting lineup that was filled by Ike Boettger. That the Bills went with Boettger says a lot about where Ford is in his career, and none of it’s any good. The Bills traded up in the second round of the 2019 draft to select Ford out of Oklahoma and have tried him at right tackle and both guard spots. He’s been unable to find a home in the starting lineup at any of them.