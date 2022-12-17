Observations: Cole Beasley makes his return to Bills against Dolphins

Cole Beasley is officially back.

The Buffalo Bills elevated the veteran receiver from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday, and Beasley was in the lineup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Beasley, 32, was signed out of retirement to the practice squad Tuesday. He practiced with the team Wednesday and Thursday. Beasley played two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, Week 3 and Week 4, with four catches for 17 yards on five targets. His time on the field was limited, playing just 14% of snaps on offense in his first game with Tampa Bay, and 6% in the second. He announced his retirement in October.

Beasley reached out to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane in November, letting him know he was interested in playing for the Bills again. Beane began to discuss the potential internally, before checking in with Beasley again after the New England game in Week 13. At that point, it was still a numbers game with the roster, as it was when Beane called once more last Friday.

Photos: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills The Miami Dolphins traveled to Orchard Park to take on the Bills on a snowy Saturday night primetime game. Here are photos from the game.

“Late last week, I called him and just said, 'Listen, Cole, I don't know if I can get you on the 53 (man-roster). You know, we'd be interested in bringing you back, but you'd have to be open to a practice squad spot.' And so, he said he was,” Beane said.

Beasley was on the field for the first offensive snap of the game. He made his first catch in the second quarter, gaining 9 yards.

“I just knew I still wanted to play,” Beasley said. “The retirement was more of it wasn’t the situation I thought it was going to be going to Tampa. So, all I knew is that wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

2. Ike Boettger’s return will have to wait. The Bills did not activate the guard to the 53-man roster Saturday, and face a deadline of Sunday to do so or Boettger will go on the season-ending injured reserve list. He has spent all of this season rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon suffered last December against New England.

“It's been awesome just being back out there with the boys and just playing football again,” Boettger said Thursday. “You know, it's been a long time. It's feeling a lot better than I expected. I jumped right back in. I kind of went full-speed ahead from the start, just because I want to knock the rust off as fast as I could. I feel like it's coming back to me now. Every day is a little bit better. Every week has been a huge jump. I've been super excited with how the progression has gone.”

Boettger said he had a setback in his recovery in April, which slowed his progress.

“I kind of just took it a little slower,” he said. “I was super intentional with everything I was doing. It's really paid off. I hardly notice it out there, which is a huge blessing.”

Boettger suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in college, joking that he’s now even after rehabbing his left Achilles this time.

“I haven't talked to anybody about that,” he said of whether he expects to join the active roster. “I've just been taking it one day at a time for myself. I’m feeling good.”

3. Quintin Morris got the Bills on the board first. The team’s reserve tight end scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter on a 14-yard reception from quarterback Josh Allen.

4. Snowballs became a big problem. The heavy snow that blanketed the Highmark Stadium seats ended up creating a sticky situation for the home team. Referee Bill Vinovich had to make an announcement in the second quarter that if a snowball hit someone, it would result in a 15-yard penalty against the Bills. That didn’t prevent the snowballs from continuing to rain down from the stands. On the scoreboard, a message read, “Do not throw any items including snow. Violators will be ejected without refund and may be prosecuted.”

5. The Bills’ poor fumble luck continued. Coming into the game, the Bills had recovered 45.95% of opponent fumbles, which ranked 25th in the NFL. That percentage went down in the first quarter when edge rusher Shaq Lawson sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and forced a fumble that was recovered by Miami tight end Durham Smythe. That allowed the Dolphins to maintain possession and on the next play, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal on the next play.

6. Nyheim Hines scored his first touchdown. The Bills’ running back got into the end zone in the second quarter, catching a 10-yard pass from Allen. It was Hines’ first touchdown with the Bills since coming over in a trade with Indianapolis ahead of

7. The run defense struggled. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert piled up 108 yards on 11 carries and one catch for 20 yards in the first half.

8. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes was inactive for the Bills. Rhodes sat for the second straight game, with Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson starting at cornerback. Rookie Kaiir Elam was the backup at outside cornerback.

Safety Dean Marlowe, rookie linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney were also healthy inactives for the Bills. Guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were previously declared out for the game because of injuries.

For Miami, left tackle Terron Armstead was active. Armstead is fighting toe, pectoral and knee injuries. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Running back Jeff Wilson was out for Miami. He was also questionable on the final injury report because of a hip injury. Miami quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was also inactive because of a knee injury, which meant Skylar Thompson backed up Tua Tagovailoa.

Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) was also out for Miami. He was doubtful on the final injury report. Safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (concussion) were previously declared out for Miami. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was a healthy inactive for the Dolphins.

9. Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips made a statement. Miami’s second-year pass rusher took the field for pre-game warmups wearing … nothing except a pair of shorts and his cleats. Phillips, who is from Redlands, Calif., and played collegiately at UCLA and then Miami, was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round in 2020.

He said during the week he was looking forward to the frigid conditions.

"I'm excited," he said Wednesday. "It's going to a winter wonderland out there."

10. The Bills wore their red, color rush jerseys. Coming into the game, the Bills had a 5-3 record in those uniforms, with the following results:

Nov. 12, 2015: Bills 27, at Jets 17

Sept. 15, 2016: Jets 37, at Bills 31

Dec. 10, 2017: at Bills 13, Colts 7, OT

Dec. 16, 2018: at Bills 14, Lions 13

Oct. 20, 2019: at Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Dec. 8, 2019: Ravens 24, at Bills 17

Nov. 15, 2020: at Cardinals 32, Bills 30

Dec. 19, 2021: at Bills 31, Panthers 14