Observations: Cole Beasley makes amends in second half with two big plays in Buffalo Bills' wild win

Let the record show that at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, there is a tweet that went out that can be dunked on fairly easily.

“Bringing Cole Beasley back has amounted to absolutely nothing for the Bills,” I tweeted.

To be fair to myself, at the time, it was accurate.

Beasley’s contributions in the first half against the Miami Dolphins to that point in an AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium had been minimal. The same could be said in two full games he had played in the regular season after being called up from the practice squad, when he made just two catches for 18 yards.

Beasley, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad last week, got off to a slow start against Miami. He was targeted three times in the first half. Two of them ended up in turnovers and the other one was incomplete. On the Bills’ first drive, quarterback Josh Allen looked Beasley’s way on a fourth-and-3 play from the Miami 32-yard line, but the throw was wide and incomplete, leading to a turnover on downs. Then, late in the second quarter, Allen looked Beasley’s way on a second-and-10 play from the Bills’ 36-yard line with 1:04 left before halftime. The throw was on target, but the ball appeared to deflect off Beasley’s chest – Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou might have tipped it, too – and the pass was intercepted by Miami safety Jevon Holland. That set up a 7-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to tight end Mike Gesicki, and the Dolphins tied the game, 17-17, with a two-point conversion pass to Tyreek Hill.

Beasley, though, made amends in the second half. That started when he caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to put his team back ahead, 27-24 after the extra point, with 5:18 left in the third quarter. It was Beasley’s first career postseason touchdown in his 12th game. On the next drive, Beasley converted a third-and-6 play from the Bills’ 48-yard line with a 29-yard catch and run that moved the ball to the Miami 23-yard line.

On the next play, Allen found Gabe Davis for a 23-yard touchdown pass that extended the Bills’ lead to 34-24 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

The Bills hung on for a wild, 34-31 victory to eliminate the Dolphins. With the win, the Bills advance to the divisional round. If Cincinnati beats Baltimore on Sunday night, the Bills will host the Bengals next weekend. If the Ravens win, the Bills will host the Jaguars.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

2. Tyrel Dodson was an unsung hero. The Bills’ reserve linebacker recovered a muffed punt by Nyheim Hines in the fourth quarter that, had Miami recovered, would have given them field position deep in Buffalo territory.

3. Dawson Knox continued his touchdown streak. The Bills’ tight end made a receiving touchdown for the fifth straight game, opening the scoring with an incredible, 6-yard catch on an equally incredible throw from Allen. On the play, Knox got behind Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker and somehow secured the ball before falling out of bounds. The touchdown pass was the 15th of Allen’s postseason career, making him just the fourth quarterback age 26 or younger to reach that milestone. Allen joined Patrick Mahomes (28), Bernie Kosar (15) and Ben Roethlisberger (15) on that list.

4. Reviews went against the Bills. Twice, Buffalo had big plays wiped out after replay reviews. The first came when Knox’s would-be second touchdown of the game in the first half was reversed after it was determined that the ball touched the ground. Instead of a 21-0 lead, the Bills had to settle for a field goal and a 17-0 lead. The second came when Allen looked to complete a bomb to rookie Khalil Shakir, only to have another review show that ball also hit the ground.

5. Dean Marlowe, Kaiir Elam make big plays. The safety and rookie cornerback each had interceptions. Marlowe’s came in the first quarter and set up the Bills’ second touchdown of the game. Elam’s came in the second half with the Dolphins lead, 24-20, and helped set up the Bills’ go-ahead touchdown by Beasley.

6. James Cook got into the end zone. The Bills’ rookie running back scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter. Cook became the first member of the Bills to score a rushing touchdown in his playoff debut since both Darick Holmes and Tim Tindale did it on Dec. 30, 1995 – also against Miami.

7. Dion Dawkins briefly came out. Officials signaled to the Bills’ sideline to remove Dawkins in the second half after a play in which there appeared to be helmet-to-helmet contact. There was no announcement that Dawkins was evaluated for a head injury. After briefly being replaced by David Quessenberry, Dawkins was able to return to the game.

8. Dane Jackson was hurt in the first half. The Bills’ cornerback went down with 2:20 remaining in the second quarter at the end of a play on which Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson threw incomplete intended for running back Salvon Ahmed. Jackson attempted to make his way off the field after the play was over with the assistance of some of his teammates, but couldn’t make it and trainers came out to assist him. He headed back to the locker room at the two-minute warning and it was announced he was questionable to return to the game because of a knee injury. Jackson did not return and was replaced by Elam.

The play was a tough one for both teams. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds drilled Ahmed to force the incomplete pass, sending the Miami running back off the field to be evaluated for a head injury.

9. Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips sit out. The wide receiver and defensive tackle were unable to play for the Bills because of injuries. McKenzie, who was questionable on the final injury report because of a hamstring injury, was in street clothes as his teammates ran through pregame warmups about 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff. He was injured during practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday. Phillips was out with a lingering shoulder injury he originally suffered in Week 13 at New England. He did not practice all week.

Also inactive for the Bills were rookie cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Baylon Spector, tight end Tommy Sweeney, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jared Mayden.

10. Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb were in the lineup for Miami. Armstead, Miami’s starting left tackle, was questionable for the game with toe, pectoral, knee and hip injuries, while Chubb, who was acquired by the Dolphins ahead of the trade deadline to be their premier pass rusher, was also questionable for the game because of ankle and hand injuries. Miami right tackle Brandon Shell was out because of knee and ankle injuries. He did not practice all week. Also out for Miami were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tight end Tanner Conner.