Observations: Cody Ford looks to have solidified starting job at right guard

Upon Further Review: Greg Rousseau's homecoming goes exactly according to plan in Bills vs. Dolphins The Buffalo Bills’ first-round rookie had a memorable homecoming Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, recording the first two sacks of his career in a 35-0 rout.

Here are four more observations from the video conference calls with McDermott, Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:

1. The Bills kept Levi Wallace out for precautionary reasons. The cornerback left Sunday’s game early in the second quarter after dealing with cramps. He watched the rest of the game from the sideline, but did not re-enter the contest.

“Yeah, I mean he had that situation come up during the game there,” McDermott said. "It felt like we were in a spot where we didn’t need to have him back out there at the time. So until we knew more about what it was, we just wanted to play it on the safe side.”

2. Last-minute changes to the game plan are more common than you might think. One of the more interesting nuggets to come out of the postgame press conferences came when quarterback Josh Allen said the coaching staff altered the offensive game plan Saturday, putting in new plays. That presents an obvious challenge, since those plays can’t be run through on the field before the game.