Observations: Broken hand will keep Bills tight end Dawson Knox out indefinitely

Upon Further Review: Monday hurt, but the Bills have shown before they can process this pain "There’s no doubt about it – Monday hurt," Jay Skurski says. "The Bills, though, are still a very good team, with the potential to be great. Falling a couple inches short against the Titans doesn’t change that."

2. McDermott further clarified the lack of a video review on Allen’s third-down carry before the game-deciding fourth down. Initially, officials ruled on the field that the Bills’ quarterback reached the line to gain, but eventually that call was overturned.

McDermott, who chose his words carefully so as not to get fined by the NFL, said the league radioed down to referee Clete Blakeman to inform him Allen had not reached the line of gain.

“I do feel like the spot looked to be – when it was adjusted – fairly accurate,” McDermott said. “We're talking about humans here, so the hardest piece of it was, it was signaled a first down. And then after that, things are chaotic there because all of a sudden it gets changed, because they did radio down and that's what I asked Clete after the game. He was great about it and just making sure I understood how that went down because of the communication piece.”