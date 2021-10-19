Observations: Broken hand will keep Bills tight end Dawson Knox out indefinitely

Dawson Knox’s breakout season is officially on pause.
The Buffalo Bills’ third-year tight end suffered a fractured hand during Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Tuesday. Knox’s injury was first reported by NFL Network earlier in the day.
It is unclear how long Knox will be out, but the Bills are hopeful that he would miss minimal time, especially with the bye week.
“That is an accurate report,” McDermott said. “Don't know much more at this point, other than we'll just monitor it, see where it goes here.”
Knox, who leads all NFL tight ends with five touchdown receptions, had three catches for 25 yards in the loss to the Titans. Before leaving the game, he successfully threw a two-point conversion pass to quarterback Josh Allen.
“Huge shout out to Dawson,” Allen said after the game. “I don’t know what’s wrong with his hand, but I know it’s not great, it’s his throwing hand. I was trying to call the play off – I was shaking my hands at” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll “like ‘Don’t call it, we can’t do it.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘I got it. I’ll get it to ya.’ So to put your body on the line like that and grit through it, that was a big-time play and that’s awesome when a teammate is willing to do that, and that’s why we love him.”
Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon 😁— Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) October 19, 2021
If Knox misses significant time, the Bills will rely more on Tommy Sweeney, the only other true tight end on the roster. Sweeney missed all of the 2020 season as he dealt with a heart condition brought on by Covid-19. Sweeney scored his first career touchdown Monday against the Titans.
“It's been a long journey for Tommy, getting off to good start his first season, and then from there it's been been, you know, an up-and-down journey, if you will,” McDermott said. “He's done a tremendous job of being resilient, sticking to it and you get the payoff last night. And he's got an opportunity in front of him potentially here as well.”
Here are four more observations from McDermott’s Tuesday news conference:
Cole Beasley, the team’s veteran slot receiver, had a prominent spot Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, playing 67 of 77 offensive snaps (87%) in a 34-31 loss.
Support Local Journalism
1. Players are done for the week. Coaches and players spent Tuesday reviewing the game film of Monday’s loss. Once that process was finished, players were free to head out of town for their bye week. Coaches will work Wednesday before having a four-day weekend.
“You never really want to sit on a loss over a bye just because of the feeling. You want to get rid of it as quickly as possible,” he said. “That said, it does give us a chance to have some truthful conversations and reflect and evaluate why we got the results we got last night and trying to improve our football team going forward.”
"There’s no doubt about it – Monday hurt," Jay Skurski says. "The Bills, though, are still a very good team, with the potential to be great. Falling a couple inches short against the Titans doesn’t change that."
2. McDermott further clarified the lack of a video review on Allen’s third-down carry before the game-deciding fourth down. Initially, officials ruled on the field that the Bills’ quarterback reached the line to gain, but eventually that call was overturned.
McDermott, who chose his words carefully so as not to get fined by the NFL, said the league radioed down to referee Clete Blakeman to inform him Allen had not reached the line of gain.
“I do feel like the spot looked to be – when it was adjusted – fairly accurate,” McDermott said. “We're talking about humans here, so the hardest piece of it was, it was signaled a first down. And then after that, things are chaotic there because all of a sudden it gets changed, because they did radio down and that's what I asked Clete after the game. He was great about it and just making sure I understood how that went down because of the communication piece.”
McDermott said he believes that the league being able to instantly review plays and communicate with on-field officials is an improvement for the quality of the game, but that “the communication piece I think is something we're still working through. That’s kind of important that we get that done, so that both sides are aware and in a timely manner. Not that it wasn't, I'm just saying I think we're still working through some of that.”
Report Card: Running game struggles on both sides of the ball factor heavily into Bills' loss to Titans
Derrick Henry ran wild over the Buffalo Bills, scoring three touchdowns and piling up 143 yards on 20 carries.
3. The team’s young players have impressed through the first six weeks. The Bills are getting big contributions from rookies Greg Rousseau and Spencer Brown, while second-round pick Boogie Basham is coming along a bit slower.
“It's good when you have young players making contributions,” McDermott said. “Still a lot of work to be done and their approach overall needs to continue to be one of work ethic and humility, but I like some of these young guys, contributing the way they have for us."
4. Outside of Knox, the Bills are in good shape injury wise heading into the break. McDermott did not have any other updates on injured players Tuesday, and the Bills had their entire 53-man roster available to them against the Titans.
“We've got a group of guys and other guys that have some bumps and bruises – things that we're still working through,” the coach said. “But at this point, they don't appear to be anything significant."