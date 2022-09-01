Observations: Brandon Beane talks about Tre White, but fans should be patient

Tre’Davious White has had no setbacks in his knee rehabilitation, and the Buffalo Bills think he’s going to play a significant amount of football this season.

That was the main reassuring message for fans from general manager Brandon Beane on Thursday. Beane met with the news media in the wake of his moves to get the team to the NFL’s 53-man roster limit. Here were the main takeaways.

Why Bills decided to put Tre'Davious White on reserve/PUP list GM Brandon Beane told reporters on Thursday that it was not an easy decision, but he expects White to play a "considerable" amount of games this season.

1. No setback. While some hoped White might be ready to start the season opener, that always was a long shot, given the fact he had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament Dec. 15.

“Tre’s in a good spot,” Beane said. “He’s really working hard. It’s still going to be a long season. I think he’ll play a considerable number of games.”

Good news, regardless of whether “a considerable number of games” winds up being 12 games plus playoffs or seven games plus playoffs.

Tre White will miss at least first four games of season as Bills set initial, 53-man roster As part of trimming its active roster to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, the team placed White, its All-Pro cornerback, on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last November.

White has been recovering for 8 1/2 months. By going on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, White cannot play or practice for the first four weeks of the season, through Oct. 2.

Beane previously acknowledged it would be unrealistic to expect any player to return to practice for the first time all year, work for three days, then line up in an NFL game on Sunday.

That means White is likely out for Week 5 against Pittsburgh. The Bills visit mighty Kansas City in Week 6, then have a bye week.

If White were to come back after the bye week, for the seventh game of the season on Oct. 30 against Green Bay, that would be 10 1/2 months removed from his surgery.

“I don’t want to say he’s 100 percent playing Week 5, which is the first time he could be out there,” Beane said. “But we’ll put a good plan in place. I know he’s got another doctor visit scheduled here upcoming. I think that will give us a good idea. I think we’re closing in on a timeline for him internally. Not that we’re going to, for competitive reasons, announce that. And I don’t have it yet. ... We’ll start trying to get him ready as soon as he’s able.”

Beane made it clear the Bills are not going to rush White back before he’s ready. They’d be crazy to do so. White is one of the top four most important players on the team, along with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Von Miller.

“Once he gets full clearance to go play and the ACL and the knee is ready to roll, you’re still susceptible as a football player to other things,” Beane said. “Not playing, whether it’s pulls, strains. There is a callousing up. Then a mental component, too. When you come back from an injury that has been this long, the last thing you want to do is do it again. ... There will be no ramp-up, preseason, scrimmage against anybody. When he gets out there, it’s going to be for real.”

Buffalo Bills sign punter Sam Martin to one-year deal The Bills signed former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

2. Miller gave endorsement. Beane said he got a text from Miller endorsing new punter Sam Martin, after the Denver Broncos released Martin.

Martin has punted 605 times over nine NFL seasons. That’s the kind of experience the Bills wanted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“There was some young guys, too, that had some strong legs,” Beane said, “but this is not 2018 – you know what I mean? – where we're trying to just say, ‘Hey, we'll take some young guys and mold them and we got time.’ We wanted a vet not only as a punter, but a guy who we've seen hold plenty of games.”

Martin signed a one-year contract Wednesday.

3. The best 53. The Bills burned $2.6 million in cap space this year with the release of tight end O.J. Howard (plus another $625,000 on next year’s camp). One message the move sends is the best performers will play. Nobody’s spot is guaranteed.

“I think you’ve got to do your best in this seat to pick the best 53,” Beane said. “That’s not always easy, no matter where you’re drafted or where you’re paid – unless you just can’t cut a player because it would put you over the cap or something like that, which this didn’t do. That was a nip-and-tuck competition between all those guys after Dawson (Knox). ... That was definitely a decision that came down to the end. It wasn’t abundantly clear a week into training camp or two weeks into camp. I think O.J., in fairness to him, an Achilles can sometimes take two years to come fully back. O.J. did everything. He is a pro. He’s a great guy. I would not hesitate to bring O.J. back here if the opportunity opened itself up.”

Howard visited with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.

Assistant coach John Butler brings the intensity to Bills' defensive backfield Defensive backs coach John Butler’s urgency has been a great fit with the Bills since Sean McDermott hired him to coach defensive backs in 2018. Over the past four years, the results of the Buffalo secondary have been nothing short of spectacular.

4. The cap remains tight. Beane said he currently projects the team to have between $2.4 million and $2.8 million in salary cap space once the season begins Sept. 8. As of today, only the top 51 most expensive players count toward the cap. Once opening day hits, it’s the top 53 plus players on injured lists plus the practice squad.

“I don't have the final numbers, but somewhere in that range,” Beane said.

Beane would not shed any light on talks of a contract extension with safety Jordan Poyer or any other players. (Knox and Tremaine Edmunds would be the two other most likely candidates.)

The Bills created cap space last week by restructuring the contract of tackle Dion Dawkins. White’s contract, which runs through the 2025 season, would be the next one likely for a restructuring, to create more cap space. The Bills may well need to do that at some point, regardless of whether they are close to any extension agreement.

5. Miller picks GM’s brain. The Bills defensive end has expressed interest in becoming a general manager some day.

“He was getting a smoothie the other day and I was waiting in line and, we had probably a four or five-minute conversation about it,” Beane said. “Von's really smart. Von knows the game beyond just playing defensive end. He knows how the parts go together. But we talked about the time commitments, the things beyond just scouting. ... I want him to keep playing for a while before we get to the GM thing, though.”

Beane said he's aware that Miller has advocated on social media for the signing of former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"A guy with Von's credentials, you have to kind of listen to that," Beane said.

Don't take the quote out of context. The Bills are not in a cap position to sign someone who isn't going to be ready to play for a couple of months, at best. If they have some receiver injuries come December? Maybe. Beckham is recovering from torn knee ligaments from the Super Bowl in February. He had surgery Feb. 22. He's on a longer recovery timeline than White.

Buffalo Bills sign players to practice squad The Buffalo Bills began building their practice squad Wednesday. The team signed 13 players, all of whom spent training camp with the Bills.

6. Practice squad signings. The Bills filled the final three spots on their 16-man practice squad. Signed were tackle Ryan Van Demark, tight end Zach Davidson and cornerback Kyler McMichael. Van Demark is intriguing, at 6-foot-6 1/2 and 307 pounds with long, 35 1/2-inch arms. He went undrafted in April out of Connecticut, but the Colts gave him a $175,000 signing bonus, which is very large by undrafted standards. (Between $2,000 and $15,000 is much more common.) Davidson, 6-7 and 245, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2021. McMichael is a 6-foot cornerback from North Carolina who was in camp with Tampa Bay.