How the Buffalo Bills plan to replace Tremaine Edmunds in the middle of their defense remains to be seen, but you can cross one name off the list.

General Manager Brandon Beane said Thursday the team has no plans to move linebacker Matt Milano, who recently signed a two-year contract extension, to the middle of the defense.

“We’ll keep Matt where he’s at,” Beane said during a news conference at One Bills Drive that centered on introducing the team’s three new free agent additions to the Western New York media. “We’ll just let there be competition for that middle linebacker.”

In-house candidates for the job include Tyrel Dodson, who signed a one-year contract extension this week, Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, both of whom finished their rookie seasons in 2022. Beane didn’t rule out pursuing a replacement for Edmunds – who was introduced to the Chicago media Thursday after signing a four-year contract with the Bears – through either free agency or the draft.

“Sometimes your answer is on your roster,” Beane said. “We think Tyrel, getting Dodson back on a one-year deal, him, obviously we had the two draft picks last year in Bernard and Spector, they’ve been in our program a year. They’re going to be a lot more prepared for the pro game and our defensive system. So it’s a competition, and we’ll continue to look, whether that’s cap casualties, free agency, if there’s a player in the draft. It’ll be competition. We’re not going to state now or probably next month or in two months, ‘This person’s the starter.’ They’re all going to get a chance to compete and the best man wins.”

Beane said the Bills stayed in touch with Edmunds – who they considered to be the top linebacker available in free agency – throughout the process, but wasn’t surprised to see him land a contract worth up to $72 million.

“It’s not a surprise that he got up there. You’re talking about a guy who’s 25 years old, has already got five years of experience,” Beane said. “We love him, didn’t want to lose him. But it’s a puzzle piece and unfortunately you just can’t keep them all. … We’re always wanting to draft, develop, sign our own. Sometimes there’s big-ticket items and you can only pay so many guys. So when you’re talking about a guy that just hit an $18 million (average per year), that’s hard. That meant if you’re going to pay that, then you may say ‘We’re going to lose this other guy or we’re going to move on from him.’ You make decisions. You do the best you can. You don’t want to lose a guy like Tremaine.”

Here are four more observations from Beane’s news conference Thursday:

1 An outside hire to replace Leslie Frazier isn’t planned. Beane said how the Bills will operate without a named defensive coordinator has not come up in discussions with free agents.

“We would openly discuss it, but to this point, it hasn’t,” he said. “Here’s what I would say – I don’t expect us at this point to bring in anyone from the outside. I think we’re planning to do everything internally and ultimately, that’s Sean (McDermott’s) side of the ball, so he’ll head that up. That’s probably the most detail I would go into it, at this point."

Beane refused to say whether McDermott would ultimately call defensive plays.

“There's no reason to, to do that even from a competitive standpoint,” he said. “If Sean wants to say what he is going to do, I'll let him do that, but I don't think there's any reason for us to name a play caller at this point.”

2. Beane hasn’t closed the door on Devin Singletary returning. The running back, who has spent the past four years in Buffalo, remains unsigned as of Thursday night

“We've talked to his reps just like everyone else,” Beane said. “Probably leave it at that. We've talked like anything, we monitor everything. Every position. Even if you think we've got it filled, I promise you we're monitoring it because you want to add competition and depth. We'll stay on that.”

Beane confirmed that he wants to add more depth behind James Cook and Nyheim Hines at running back, particularly if he can find a bigger body at the position.

“You're really talking about right now just a couple of backs on the roster,” he said. “So we'll continue to add there and look for different skillsets that you're alluding to. I hear what you're getting at. We'll monitor that. Totally aware what we've got a couple of guys that are around 200 (pounds). Yeah, we'll probably add somebody that's a little heavier than that at some point between now and training camp.”

3. The Bills are keeping tabs on Odell Beckham Jr. The team had a scout attend Beckham’s recent workout.

“Without getting too into details, thought he did a good job,” Beane said. “Obviously, you see his hands. If you've seen some of the video, he still can pluck that thing one hand. Like anything, he's probably a little rusty. He hasn't played football. So it'll take him some time to work back in, but he's a heck of a talent. … We’re always going to be doing our due diligence and (if) somebody's working out, if we can get somebody there, we'll take a look.”

4. Beane reiterated that safety Damar Hamlin would like to continue his career. The third-year safety, who went into cardiac arrest during a January game against the Bengals, has made a miraculous recovery. Beane caught up with Hamlin at the Bills’ facility over the past few days, and the two laughed about the “world tour,” as Beane calls it, that Hamlin went on after the season.

“He’s dialed in,” Beane said of Hamlin. “He definitely has every intention to play. He's got, I know of one more visit, but I think they'll get wrapped up by sometime in April, as it stands now. That can always change if he sees someone in April that says, ‘Hey, I want you to come back in May,’ but everything has checked out to this point, and so it's trending in the right direction. But we'll get him through all those and then we'll make sure all of our medical people are hearing all those opinions on each visit and make sure that we're all on the same page of what it would look like. We're rooting for him, he wants to do it and we want to see him do it, and that's probably where it's at today.”