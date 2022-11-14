Observations: Bills still not shedding any light on Tre'Davious White's continued absence

It remains anyone’s guess as to when Tre’Davious White will make his season debut with the Buffalo Bills.

White, the team’s All-Pro cornerback, was inactive Sunday for the second straight game since being activated to the 53-man roster. His absence was especially felt as Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson torched the Bills’ secondary on the way to 193 receiving yards during a 33-30 overtime victory by Minnesota.

On Monday, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked whether White’s absence is either physical or mental as he recovers from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. It’s important to note he has not been on the injury report ahead of each of the past two games.

“I can understand where you’re coming from on that. I’m not going to get into physical versus mental,” McDermott said. “He’s just not in a position where he’s ready and we’re going to continue to take it one day a time.”

White has practiced fully in each of the past two weeks. He’s now nearly a full year removed from when he was hurt on Thanksgiving night against the Saints during the 2021 season.

“He's a very competitive guy, and he's working his tail off to get back out there and help his teammates,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “It really causes some angst for him to not be out there right now, but he's getting closer. We all look forward to when he's back out there.”

Here are four more observations from Monday’s news conferences with McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Frazier:

1. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings and is week to week. Kumerow missed multiple weeks earlier this season with an ankle injury, as well. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds aggravated a groin injury and will be re-evaluated later in the week. Defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), all of whom sat out Sunday, continue to improve, although their status for Week 11 is still unknown.

Bills' Allen 'in a good spot' with elbow; injury updates on Edmunds, White and more

2. Josh Allen came through Sunday’s game in good shape physically. Allen, who was questionable on the final injury report because of an elbow injury suffered in Week 9 against the Jets, appeared to be shaken up after attempting to make a tackle following his interception in the fourth quarter. He was face down on the field for several seconds after the play, but McDermott said Monday that had nothing to do with his elbow.

“I think a little of both, but it had nothing to do with his elbow,” the coach said when asked if Allen was down because of frustration or injury. “He just got landed on and he needed a second to gather himself a little there.”

As for whether Allen will be limited in the practice, the coach went back to the “one day at a time” well.

“He came out of the game in a good spot, so we’ll see where he goes,” McDermott said.

“Josh did an unbelievable job getting himself ready to play this week,” Dorsey said. “He really did. He did every single thing that he could possibly do to be out there on the field for his team and that's what you respect about him.”

3. Frazier explained the decision to start Cam Lewis. With Poyer still out, the Bills went with Lewis – who made his first career start at safety – over Jaquan Johnson, who had started in Week 9 at New York. The Bills also have Dean Marlowe on the roster after acquiring him at the trade deadline in a deal with Atlanta.

“As we were going through it, during the week, and in our preparation, just felt like Cam was making progress,” Frazier said. “We began to work him at safety coming out of training camp, and we've been bringing him along exclusively at safety. We've had to dabble a little bit because of injuries, with him playing some nickel, but he's pretty much been a safety. The week went on, and we felt more comfortable about his progression, his communication, his grasp of what we do, and the secondary from the safety position, we felt comfortable to put him out there and give him an opportunity.”

Lewis had an opportunity to win for the game for the Bills by knocking down a fourth-and-18 pass by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but instead, he tried to catch it. That gave Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson a chance to make a miraculous catch, which he did, keeping his team alive.

“He did some good things out there,” Frazier said of Lewis. “But you know, it being his first time as a starter, there were definitely some things that he’ll be able to improve on going forward. In regards to Dean Marlowe, you know, Dean has been with us now for a little over a week. Been away from us for a couple of years. So, we have confidence in Dean, but we wanted to be able to give him a little more time.”

4. Dorsey explained why the Bills didn’t run it in the red zone. With a second-and-2 at the Minnesota 7-yard line with 10:49 left in the fourth quarter, the Bills appeared to be in position to put the game away. Instead, the offense had two straight incompletions, followed by an Allen interception. The question, then, was simple: Why not run the ball there?

“It's a fair question,” Dorsey said. “Really kind of what went into it in that drive, we felt really balanced at the time, run and pass, going into that drive. It was kind of a non-2-minute situation. Then in that drive, we started hitting some screens on them. So, we tried to hit a screen in there instead of trying to run the ball right there on that second and 2 in that thought process. Then on third down, fourth down, tried to throw for it. That was the thought process there. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for us. It's something that we're definitely evaluating and making sure we're putting our players in the best position as possible to succeed moving forward.”