Observations: Bills still determining severity of Jordan Poyer's elbow injury

The Buffalo Bills will have to wait and see on Jordan Poyer.

That was the word Monday from head coach Sean McDermott following his team’s 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium a day prior.

Poyer suffered an elbow injury during the win, and said afterward that he was scheduled for an MRI on Monday. The results of those are eagerly awaited, because if Poyer is out long term, the Bills will be perilously thin at the position.

“You always want veteran players who are good players out there, right? Just good players overall,” McDermott said. “As many of those guys as you can have out there, the better off you are normally, so we'll see how Jordan trends this week, and we'll just take it one day at a time, but I've been impressed with the way that the younger players have been ready. The coaches have had them ready and they've taken an active role in that themselves. We've done some things, we've had some injuries, and I've been impressed with the resiliency of our team and the way we've navigated through that."

In addition to Poyer, McDermott said linebacker Matt Milano suffered an oblique injury during the win over Green Bay. He is still being evaluated. Right tackle Spencer Brown, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, is improving, McDermott said.

“I thought (David Quessenberry) did a real nice job in Spencer's absence, the back portion of the Kansas City game and then all the way through this game,” the coach said. “That was good to see, my hat goes off to him.”

Here are four more observations from Monday’s news conferences with McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

1. The plan is for cornerback Tre’Davious White to join the active roster. The Bills face a deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday to either place White on the 53-man roster, or move him to injured reserve, meaning he would be out for the year. White has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list since the start of the year as he recovers from knee surgery. McDermott said that decision has been made.

“We intend to activate Tre,” the coach said. “He'll remain day to day and not really going to get into speculating on whether he's going to play this week or not. We're just going to continue to take it day by day like we've done to this point.”

2. The trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. Tuesday. McDermott said he’s sensitive to that fact as far as his locker room goes.

“Confident in the guys we have in our locker room,” the coach said. “That's one, and two, a lot of this is Brandon Beane’s to handle while I'm coaching the team during the season and certainly he loops me in on things and we talk almost daily, sometimes twice a day or more just based on the ebb and flow of a day. I'm sure he’s busy with looking into things and seeing how we can best help our football team moving forward like we always do.”

3. Dorsey explained why rookie running back James Cook is getting more work. Cook played 15 offensive snaps – 25% of the team total – his most since Week 2.

“I think it's just the nature of getting touches, getting carries, being out there,” Dorsey said. “I think it's true in a lot of positions. We talk about a lot of quarterbacks, but I think it's true a lot of positions. The more reps you get, the more you see, the more it's just, those instincts kick in more than you're thinking about your landmarks in the run or your read once the nose goes one way or whatever it might be. ... I thought he ran extremely hard last night and I really kind of see him getting comfortable in what he's doing.”

Cook finished with 35 yards on five carries and caught one pass for 41 yards – a career long.

4. Frazier explained the continued rotation between the team’s rookie cornerbacks. Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford continued to split snaps at about a 60-40 percentage against the Packers.

“A couple of different reasons,” Frazier said. “One, you want both of them to continue to grow, for sure, but also they're both young players, both being rookies, so you want them to be able to see as much as they can and the rotation gives us a chance to do that to put them in different situations. With the injuries that we've had this season, you'd much rather for those guys to be rotating, getting snaps if something happens to one like it did with Christian a few weeks ago and Kaiir had to play extensively, it wasn't like he hadn't been playing.

“It wasn't too big for him, because he's been playing since the first game of the season. And if something were to happen to Kaiir, it'd be the same way for Christian if he's healthy, he'd be out there playing. But he's been playing, so that's the advantage to what we're doing and they both have done a really good job for us, so it hasn't been a negative at all.”