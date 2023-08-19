PITTSBURGH – It’s a good thing the games don’t start to count for another three weeks.

That was the main takeaway for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Despite the Bills playing their starters on both sides of the ball, they were outclassed by the home team, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter on the way to a 27-15 defeat.

Starting quarterback Josh Allen played three series, going 7 of 10 for 64 yards. Allen, however, had poor protection throughout his time on the field. After a three-and-out on its first possession, the Bills’ offense reached the Steelers’ 38-yard line on its next try after a 14-yard completion from Allen to Gabe Davis. From that point, however, things went haywire. An illegal block in the back penalty against right tackle Spencer Brown made it second-and-19. A false start by Connor McGovern made it second-and-24. A 35-yard completion from Allen to Davis was erased by another penalty on Brown, this one for holding. That backed the Bills into second-and-34, leading to another punt.

Before the third offensive series even started, tight end Quintin Morris was called for a false start penalty – one of six for 46 yards against the Bills in the first quarter alone.

That drive ended with Allen running for his life on a third-and-2 play before ultimately getting stopped behind the line of scrimmage for a 6-yard loss, ending his night. The performance of the starting offensive line in general, and tackles Brown and Dion Dawkins in particular, will cause a good deal of concern for Bills fans – and likely the coaching staff, too. Depth at the position was already a concern following the abrupt retirement by Brandon Shell. The Bills really don’t have anyone on the roster capable of pushing Dawkins and Brown to become starters, so it’s crucial those two have solid seasons.

For as concerning as the performance on offense was, the other two phases of the game didn’t fare any better. The starting defense gave up a 62-yard touchdown run by Steelers running back Jaylen Warren on the first possession of the game. The special teams allowed a 54-yard punt return by Calvin Austin III, and on the very next play, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett found tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 25-yard touchdown pass between the coverage of linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer.

In the first quarter, the Steelers outgained the Bills, 133-66, including a 68-2 edge in rushing yards.

Allen was replaced by Matt Barkley at quarterback for the Bills’ first possession of the second quarter.

2. The penalties continued at a ridiculous rate. Bills coach Sean McDermott was frustrated after his team was penalized eight times for 59 yards in the preseason opener last week against Indianapolis. It’s a good bet McDermott’s frustration turned into rage during the first half Saturday night against the Steelers after his team was penalized 12 times for 90 yards. That included a stretch of four penalties in six offensive plays. That type of undisciplined play is inexcusable at any point – preseason or not.

The Bills finished the game getting flagged 13 times for 93 yards.

3. Tyrel Dodson got the start at middle linebacker. With second-year veteran Terrel Bernard still out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, Dodson started at middle linebacker next to Matt Milano. Those two took a poor angle on Warren’s touchdown run. Poyer looked as if he might have had a good angle to make a tackle, but Warren outran him. Dodson was eventually replaced by veteran A.J. Klein while the rest of the starters were still in the game on defense. Dodson and Klein rotated with both the starters and second team throughout the game.

4. Dane Jackson got the start at No. 2 cornerback. The three-man competition to be the starting cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White continued Saturday. Dane Jackson got the start, but Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam got a series with the first-team defense.

O’Cyrus Torrence, meanwhile, made his second consecutive start. The team’s second-round draft pick lined up at right guard with the starting offensive line. When the Bills started to make changes up front, Torrence remained on the field with Dawkins and Brown, while Ryan Bates – who has also been in the competition to start at right guard – replaced Mitch Morse at center and David Edwards replaced Connor McGovern at left guard.

5. Dalton Kincaid made some big plays. Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox went through pre-game warmups in uniform, but did not play against the Steelers because of a finger injury, a league source told The Buffalo News. He’s considered day to day. That meant Kincaid, the team’s rookie first-round draft pick, got the start. Kincaid finished the first half with a team-leading three catches for 45 yards.

6. Jordan Mims broke up the shutout. The Bills finally reached the end zone in the fourth quarter when running back Jordan Mims ran it in from 2 yards. The touchdown was set up by a defensive takeaway. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph couldn’t bring in a shotgun snap, and Bills edge rusher Kameron Cline was able to jump on the loose ball for a fumble recovery. Mims scored on the first play after the change of possession.

Rookie receiver Justin Shorter scored the Bills’ second touchdown of the game, on a 17-yard pass from Kyle Allen with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Shorter finished as the Bills’ leading receiver, with five catches for 47 yards.

7. Barkley got picked off three times. McDermott confirmed after the team’s first preseason game that it’s an open competition between Barkley and Kyle Allen to be Josh Allen’s backup. Barkley got his opportunity with the second team Saturday, and didn’t do much to take advantage of it in the second quarter. He led a promising drive on his first possession, but on second-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 10-yard line, Barkley was intercepted by Steelers nickel back Elijah Riley after the ball was deflected by Pittsburgh linebacker Cole Holcomb. On his next possession, Barkley was intercepted by Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on an ill-advised throw intended for Khalil Shakir.

Barkley was intercepted for a third time in four attempts in the third quarter, when he attempted to find Andy Isabella. That pass was deflected into the air by Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who stayed with the play and was able to make the interception.

Barkley added a fourth turnover when fumbled on a sack by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, leading to a recovery by Pittsburgh’s Tanner Muse. Barkley was replaced at quarterback by Kyle Allen before the Bills’ next series.

8. Tommy Doyle left with a knee injury. The Bills’ offensive tackle depth took another hit in the second half when Doyle, a third-year veteran, was carted off the field during the third quarter because of an injury to his left knee. Doyle, who is attempting to come back from a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee suffered in Week 3 of the 2022 season, was hurt on a 2-yard completion from Barkley to Mims with 11:28 left in the quarter. His teammates came onto the field as an air cast was placed on Doyle’s left leg before he was carted to the locker room. Morse and Brown followed the cart back to the Bills’ locker room to support Doyle.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills announced three more injuries: Barkley (right elbow), defensive end Shane Ray (hamstring) and rookie defensive tackle D.J. Dale (back). Dale suffered an injury to his ribs and back in the preseason opener against the Colts.

9. Tyler Matakevich’s return will have to wait. The former Steelers linebacker was taken off the physically unable to perform list by the Bills this week after missing all of training camp at St. John Fisher with a calf injury. Matakevich, however, did not play against his former team as he gets back into shape. Four players on the Bills’ active roster were not in uniform. Bernard, defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf), running back Damien Harris (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) all did not play Saturday.

10. McDermott gave Damar Hamlin and Jackson a nice honor before the game. The Bills’ coach made Hamlin and Jackson team captains for the coin toss, joining Allen and safety Micah Hyde. Hamlin and Jackson are both Pittsburgh natives who played college football at Pitt. The Pittsburgh crowd gave Hamlin a nice round of applause after the safety made a tackle in the second quarter.

The Bills travel to Soldier Field next Saturday at 1 p.m. to close the preseason against the Chicago Bears.