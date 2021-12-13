Observations: Bills quarterback Josh Allen day to day with a sprained foot

2. Daboll explained why the offense did not make a rushing attempt with a running back in the first half. The Bills had four rushing attempts in the first half – all by Allen, and only one of which was designed as a run.

"You can turn and hand it off and let them run into that line of scrimmage, which, you know, they were top two, if not the best," against the run coming into the game, Daboll said of the Bucs, who ranked second in the NFL entering Week 14, allowing just 84.3 yards per game. "You try to be creative and find ways to either tire a line out or get the ball on the perimeter, use RPOs, or quarterback run game or quick drop back or perimeter screens. So we were going to be aggressive. That was the mindset going into it. Got behind the chains a little bit there in the first half, had a couple, really, third and longs, but the guys battled, did a good job. I think Josh made good decisions in terms of the running game, when to throw it and when to hand it off."

3. A lack of takeaways is hurting the defense. The Bills have taken the ball away just twice over their last four games. Perhaps not surprisingly, they're just 1-3 in that time.