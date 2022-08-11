Observations: Bills QB Josh Allen won't play in preseason opener against Indianapolis Colts

PITTSFORD – We know the plan when it comes to at least one of the Buffalo Bills’ starters for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Josh Allen will not take the field at Highmark Stadium, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday ahead of the final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Beyond that, McDermott said, playing time for the rest of the team’s projected starters will be determined on an individual basis.

“We’re going to have a pretty intense practice today, then we’ll give our trainers and our strength and conditioning staff and myself a chance to re-evaluate where we are with each individual and what they need to do in this game, perhaps, or not in this game, based on how it looks today,” the coach said.

As expected, Allen said he was fine with the coaching staff’s decision.

“No, no preference,” he said when asked if he wanted to play in the preseason. “It's football, I love going out there and playing. So, I don't know if it's game two, game three, no games, I’m getting ready for the season opener. Whatever coach says is what I'm willing to do and we'll go from there. Just going against somebody else that's not your own defense, I think it's valuable, but again, I don't think it makes or breaks anybody.”

There was at least some thought given to the idea this preseason might be slightly more valuable for Allen because he has a new offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, calling the plays.

“I'd definitely say I'm comfortable with where things are at between me and ‘Dorse’ in terms of hearing his voice, and understanding what he's calling, why he's trying to call it,” he said. “But again, it doesn't hurt to get more reps at that. You can always be better at that, and he knows that I know that. I think coach McDermott knows that. So, again, I'm not really sure the plan of preseason, but we'll play it by ear and like I said, whatever coach asked me to do, I'm willing to do.”

Saying goodbye to Fisher

The Bills wrapped up their 21st training camp at St. John Fisher University, but their first since the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a two-year return to Orchard Park. McDermott started his final news conference of camp by thanking his own staff as well as all of those at Fisher who helped the team, in his words, have a successful camp.

“The support we get up here is unmatched around the league and so certainly appreciate the staff here,” he said. “The coaching staff, as well, for allowing us the time and space while they are trying to get their work done and have a successful season as well. Also, the Bills’ staff. It doesn’t just take a group of coaches or players, it’s our support staff, it’s ‘IT,’ equipment, I’ll probably leave some out here, the business side and ticketing and all that. It’s just it’s a great team effort up here to pull this off and the way we do it at such a high level. I know most of them will be working hard for several more hours today to break camp the right way and get us back successfully to Orchard Park, so we appreciate that.”

The future of camp in suburban Rochester has been an ongoing topic, and McDermott sounded as optimistic as ever the team will return in 2023.

“I’ll just discuss next year -- I would love to come back next year,” he said. “I think it’s great for our organization in a lot of ways. … It’s a first-class operation up here and then we’re treated the right way and it’s a chance also for us to connect with our fans around this area as well.

“I think this is a pretty consistent location for us and I think consistency is important with our team. Even my first year here, I think the narratives were out there that ‘McDermott doesn’t like going away to camp or he doesn’t like this location, that location.’ I love this location and I love going away to camp.”

Here are some observations from the final camp practice …

First team goes hard

As McDermott said they would, the first team put in a spirited practice – likely because most of them won’t play against the Colts. Conversely, the reserves went at barely a walk-through pace in full-team work.

Early in 11-on-11 drills, second-year defensive end Boogie Basham leaped to deflect a pass from Allen. The quarterback then had to knock the ball away to prevent Basham from coming down with the interception.

A short time later, safety Micah Hyde intercepted Allen. The quarterback was looking for receiver Gabe Davis in the back of the end zone, but the ball was underthrown and deflected off rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam. Hyde then made a sliding interception.

‘Great play by ‘K.’ Good eyes by him, seeing the receiver run that route, instead of blocking. I think he turned his head at the last second and got his head around a little bit, bounced off his pads, and I was just right there just trying to hold onto the ball. It's just one of those plays that right moment, right time,” Hyde said.

After the play, Davis gave Hyde a good push in the back out of bounds. The safety responded by throwing a perfect spiral right off Davis’ helmet.

“There’s a lot of smack talk between, especially, DBs and receivers,” Hyde said. “I got pushed off to the sideline a little bit and Gabby was the one that did it. So, I kind of had to show my QB skills 20 yards out and take him in the head.”

Later, a pretty good scuffle broke out after a run play by rookie James Cook. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was in the mix, as were defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver. Dawkins could be seen throwing punches, although it wasn’t entirely clear who they were intended for.

“It's guys that want to win,” Allen said. “It's guys competing. It's guys that, I know this sounds weird, where you want to win, but guys that don't want to lose. I think to have that mentality, each and every rep, nothing's going to be perfect. We understand that, but to try to be the best versions of ourselves, come out here and win all your reps. It's tough to do and guys get heated when that doesn't happen or when it does happen for the other guy. So, I definitely think it's just a lot of testosterone and competitive juices flowing. I definitely think it's a good problem to have, guys being very competitive and wearing their heart on their sleeve.”

The offense ripped off a couple of long gains during the practice, including a run by Devin Singletary and a short crossing pattern complete from Allen to Jamison Crowder that the receiver stretched to a gain of about 50 yards.

A few plays later, Allen connected on a touchdown with Isaiah McKenzie.

Injury updates

Wide receiver Tavon Austin did not practice Thursday, making it four straight that he’s missed. McDermott did not sound all that optimistic that Austin would play against the Colts, but stopped short of ruling him out. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also sat out practice for the third straight time. Both Austin and Dodson are dealing with muscle soreness.

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and safety Jordan Poyer also missed practice. McDermott, though, sounded encouraged about the progress Poyer is making in his recovery from an elbow injury.

“I think from what I hear and talking a little bit with Jordan as well he’s trending in a good direction,” the coach said.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs practiced Thursday after receiving a veteran rest day Wednesday, while cornerback Tim Harris also returned after missing two practices. Additionally, defensive tackle Eli Ankou practiced for the first time at training camp. He had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list after suffering a calf injury during the team’s conditioning test ahead of the start of camp.