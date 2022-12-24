Observations: Bills overcome some sloppy play to clinch third straight AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills didn’t exactly spread a ton of Christmas cheer Saturday.

While the final result of their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears is ultimately all that matters, it’s hard not to come away with some serious concerns about how the Bills looked. That’s especially true of the offense, special teams and coaching – all of which seemed out of sorts for much of the afternoon at frigid Soldier Field. The game-time temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees, making it the coldest road game for the Bills since at least 1967, according to the team’s public relations department.

The Bills were as cold as the temperature to start the game, as the Bears marched 64 yards on eight plays to score a touchdown on their opening possession.

Credit the defense for this: After that drive, Chicago gained just 145 yards the rest of the game. This was a dominating performance by the defense.

The same can’t be said of the offense – despite what the final stats say. The Bills outgained Chicago, 426-209, but there are problems that need to be addressed. That list starts with quarterback Josh Allen, who finished 15 of 26 for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 71.3. Allen made poor decisions with the football, at times looking like his rookie year throwing across his body to the middle of the field.

No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs was not officially targeted in the first half (the one pass that went his way came back because of a penalty) and finished with just two catches for 26 yards – his sixth consecutive game with less than 100 receiving yards.

While No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis did open the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown, he otherwise looked disinterested the rest of the game.

The coaching decisions continue to leave offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey open to plenty of second-guessing.

The Bills, though, do improve to 12-3, clinch their third consecutive AFC East title and hang onto the No. 1 seed in the conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

2. Dawson Knox was hurt early. The Bills’ tight end climbed the ladder to make a 24-yard catch on the Bills’ first offensive play, but came down hard on his shoulder, which couldn’t feel good on a frozen field. Knox was looked at by athletic trainers and slowly made his way to the sideline. He was replaced in the lineup by Quintin Morris, who promptly took a holding penalty just a few plays later. Luckily for the Bills, Knox was able to return to the game later in the first half.

3. Ike Boettger made his season debut. Almost exactly a year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon against the New England Patriots on Dec. 26, Boettger returned to the lineup after being activated to the 53-man roster. Boettger entered the game in the second quarter as an injury replacement. Center Ryan Bates, who was starting there instead of at his usual right guard because Mitch Morse missed the game with a concussion, left the game late in the first half. In response, the Bills moved Greg Van Roten – who started at right guard – over to center and brought Boettger in for his first snaps of the season.

Bates was back in the lineup at the start of the third quarter, with Van Roten moving back over to right guard.

4. Khalil Shakir got involved. The Bills’ rookie receiver, who coming into the game had just eight targets in the past eight games for two catches and 16 yards, caught a two-point conversion from Allen in the third quarter to make the score 14-10. Interestingly enough, that doesn’t count as an official passing play, so the box score says Shakir’s first target didn’t come until later.

5. Dane Jackson made a big play. The Bills’ third-year cornerback has been a bit of a punching bag the last few weeks after some tough performances, but made a big play in the third quarter when he forced a fumble by Bears running back David Montgomery that was recovered by Tim Settle.

6. Boogie Basham missed his first game of the season. The second-year defensive end was previously ruled out because of a calf injury suffered last week against Miami. Also inactive for the Bills were cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Dean Marlowe, offensive lineman Justin Murray, linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney.