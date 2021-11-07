Observations: Bills' offense suddenly finds itself in crisis mode

Clark would not be a known entity to Bills fans before Sunday because this is the first time he has officiated a Bills game in his season-plus as a referee and two seasons as a field judge.

Clark was hired by the NFL in 2018 and was promoted before the 2020 season to replace the retiring Walt Anderson among the referees. Interestingly, he was promoted to referee despite having not been assigned to a playoff game in his two seasons as a field judge.

Before joining the NFL, Clark worked in the Pac-12 Conference as a referee and he was the referee for the 2018 Sugar Bowl, which was the national semifinal between Alabama and Clemson.

Entering Sunday, Clark's crew was fourth in the NFL, calling 96 penalties in seven games, 13.71 per game, according to nflpenalties.com. (The league average is 12.31.) The 96 were split 47 on the home team and 49 on the visiting team.

Also, an average of 2.72 unnecessary roughness penalties were called per team for the season. The Bills were called for four in the first half – one each on White, Tremaine Edmunds, Dion Dawkins and A.J. Klein.

The Bills were penalized six times for 70 yards in the first half and the Jaguars were hit with three penalties for 30 yards.