Observations: Bills' offense suddenly finds itself in crisis mode

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Once can be given. Twice looks like the start of a troubling trend.
For the second straight game, the Buffalo Bills were lost offensively in the first half. Only this time, there were no answers to be found after halftime.
The Bills looked nothing like the Super Bowl contenders they’re supposed to be, struggling all afternoon in a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that will go down as easily the worst loss in recent memory. The Bills entered as 15-point favorites against a 1-6 team that may very well be in the running for the first draft pick as the NFL's worst team.
What’s going on with the offensive line? Can anyone other than Josh Allen rush the ball at all? Where is the dynamic, down-field passing attack of a season ago? Those are just three questions, but it feels like a million more can be asked of the Bills, who dropped to 5-3 and now find themselves just a half game ahead of the New England Patriots in the AFC East.
The Bills entered Week 9 leading the NFL in points per game, but couldn't reach the end zone at all against a defense that came into the game allowing 349.3 yards and 29.0 points per game.
2. The Bills have a gigantic Cody Ford problem. With starting left guard Jon Feliciano placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a calf strain, the Bills turned to Ford to step into the starting lineup at right guard.
In a word, it went poorly.
A former second-round draft pick – one the Bills traded up for – Ford has trended firmly into “bust” territory. You name it, he did it wrong against Jacksonville, giving up frequent pressures, taking a holding penalty and otherwise struggling against one of the worst defensive lines in the league.
It’s not in his DNA and it’s unlikely he’d ever do it, but Bills coach Sean McDermott may want to consider dialing down the public praise for how Ford has handled himself and send a message through the media that his performance isn’t acceptable. It’s great that he’s been “professional,” but that’s setting the bar too low. Given where he was drafted, Ford was supposed to be a big part of the Bills’ future. It’s looking increasingly like that won’t happen.
In the short term, there aren’t many obvious solutions. Feliciano will miss at least two more games. The Bills signed Jamil Douglas to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. He could get a look as soon as Week 10 against the New York Jets.
With 28 seconds left before halftime, the Jaguars' Josh Allen sacked the Bills' Josh Allen, marking the first time in NFL history a player has been sacked by a player of the same name.
3. Josh Allen had a game against Josh Allen. The Jaguars’ linebacker tackled, sacked, intercepted and recovered a fumble by the Bills’ quarterback. The Bills’ Allen turned the ball over three times in the second half, throwing two interceptions and losing a critical fumble inside Jacksonville territory with less than 6 minutes to play.
4. Zack Moss left the game with a concussion. The Bills’ running back left the game in the third quarter after rushing just three times for 6 yards. He also had two catches for 18 yards.
Devin Singletary didn’t fare much better for the Bills, rushing six times for just 16 yards.
5. Taron Johnson left the game in the first quarter. The Bills’ starting nickel cornerback was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
Johnson was replaced in the lineup by Siran Neal, who was called for a defensive pass interference in the second half.
Additionally, safety Jaquan Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter, and cornerback Tre’Davious White was hurt in the fourth quarter. He was able to return.
Referee Land Clark became an all too familiar face to Bills fans in the first half of Sunday…
6. Referee Land Clark and the officiating crew had a rough first half. Penalties were called, then called differently after group consultations. Players such as Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who wasn't even dressed for the game, were called for penalties. The Jaguars’ kicker was called for an illegal shift penalty that actually was on someone else. An unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Bills' Darryl Williams, but should have been on Dion Dawkins. A scrap involving Tre'Davious White and Tavon Austin was called one way and then the other.
Clark would not be a known entity to Bills fans before Sunday because this is the first time he has officiated a Bills game in his season-plus as a referee and two seasons as a field judge.
Clark was hired by the NFL in 2018 and was promoted before the 2020 season to replace the retiring Walt Anderson among the referees. Interestingly, he was promoted to referee despite having not been assigned to a playoff game in his two seasons as a field judge.
Before joining the NFL, Clark worked in the Pac-12 Conference as a referee and he was the referee for the 2018 Sugar Bowl, which was the national semifinal between Alabama and Clemson.
Entering Sunday, Clark's crew was fourth in the NFL, calling 96 penalties in seven games, 13.71 per game, according to nflpenalties.com. (The league average is 12.31.) The 96 were split 47 on the home team and 49 on the visiting team.
Also, an average of 2.72 unnecessary roughness penalties were called per team for the season. The Bills were called for four in the first half – one each on White, Tremaine Edmunds, Dion Dawkins and A.J. Klein.
The Bills were penalized six times for 70 yards in the first half and the Jaguars were hit with three penalties for 30 yards.
7. Chris Manhertz made an appearance. The former Canisius basketball player and current Jacksonville tight end had a 9-yard reception on the Jaguars’ first possession of the third quarter. It was the only target of the game for Manhertz, who is primarily used as a blocker. Manhertz is in his first season with the Jaguars after spending the last five years with Carolina.
8. Trevor Lawrence briefly left the game for the Jaguars. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall draft pick in April, appeared to get stepped on by his own offensive lineman, Walker Little, in the second quarter. Little was pushed back by Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. Lawrence went down and was helped to the locker room by trainers. The Jaguars announced he was questionable to return to the game, and Lawrence was temporarily replaced by C.J. Beathard.
Beathard moved the ball well, completing a 28-yard pass down the left sideline to tight end Dan Arnold, but Lawrence was able to return later on that same drive.
9. The Bills once again shuffled their defensive line. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was inactive for the second straight game. Zimmer has been dealing with a foot injury, which led to him being questionable and ultimately missing the Week 8 game against Miami.
Zimmer practiced fully all week, however, and wasn't listed on the final injury report this week, meaning the move is more of a coaching decision by McDermott.
Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) were previously ruled out because of injuries.
10. The Bills’ remaining inactives were the usuals. Running back Matt Breida sat for the sixth straight game, while rookie defensive end Boogie Basham and veteran position mate Efe Obada sat for the sixth and fifth time this season, respectively.