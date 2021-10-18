Observations: Bills OC Brian Daboll once again coaches with a heavy heart

7. There was a scary moment in the second quarter. The game was delayed while Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was tended to by athletic trainers after being injured on a rushing play. Lewan stayed face down on the field for several minutes while the cart was brought out. The stadium fell nearly silent as Lewan was carefully turned over and loaded onto a gurney, to which he was strapped down. As the cart took Lewan off the field, he was able to flash a “thumbs up” to the crowd. A short time later, the Titans provided an update that Lewan had movement in all of his extremities and was being evaluated for a possible concussion.