Observations: Bills OC Brian Daboll once again coaches with a heavy heart

NASHVILLE – Tragedy has once again struck in Brain Daboll’s family.
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator coached Monday night against the Tennessee Titans with a heavy heart following the death of his grandfather, Christian Kirsten, on Sunday at the age of 95.
Kirsten’s death comes less than a month after his wife of 68 years, Ruth, passed away Sept. 22. Together, they took in Daboll shortly after he was born and raised him together in their West Seneca home.
The Bills rallied around Daboll after the death of his grandmother, with offensive players dedicating their performance in a Week 3 win over Washington to their coach. The community also responded, sending condolence cards to Daboll at One Bills Drive – a gesture that seemed to genuinely move the coach.
After his grandmother’s death, Daboll spoke about the relationship his grandparents had.
“She was awesome,” he said. “She was tough. Loving. Loyal. Family oriented. She’d tell it like it is, no question about that. Never wanted to sugarcoat things. Made me into the man that I am today, along with my grandfather. She’d ride him pretty good. He’s at the house right now, so I don’t know if he knows exactly what he has to do because he’s missing her riding him a little bit.”
Chris Kirsten worked most of his adult life as a groundskeeper at West Seneca West. The couple owned a farm on East and West Road before moving off of Mill Road.
“Just two hardworking individuals,” Daboll said. “Grinders, tough. Instilled a lot in me that I’m very thankful for.”
2. The Bills shuffled their defensive line. Going up against Titans star running back Derrick Henry meant using a heavier lineup, so the Bills made second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa inactive. Epenesa, 23, had a breakout game in Week 2 against Miami, registering eight pressures, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Since that time, however, Epenesa has registered just four combined pressures in the last three games.
Rookie defensive end Boogie Basham was also inactive against the Titans, as was defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. The Bills dressed five defensive tackles – Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer and Efe Obada (who also can play defensive end).
3. Matt Milano returned. The veteran linebacker was back in the lineup after sitting out the Week 5 win over Kansas City because of a hamstring injury. Milano did not make it onto the stat sheet in the first half.
4. The offensive line stayed the same. The Bills once again started rookie Spencer Brown at right tackle and veteran Daryl Williams at right guard, sticking with the same alignment as last week. The other starters were center Mitch Morse, left guard Jon Feliciano and left tackle Dion Dawkins.
Tennessee returner Chester Rogers caught the punt from Buffalo's Matt Haack, ran forward two yards, then threw the ball to the opposite side of the field to Chris Jackson, who ran 22 yards before being tackled by A.J. Klein. Referees ruled the throw was an illegal forward pass.
5. The Titans gave Bills fans everywhere flashbacks. Call it Home Run Throwback, Part II. Only this time, there was a flag. Tennessee attempted to partially recreate one of the more famous plays in its franchise history – or infamous, from the Bills’ point of view – when receiver Chester Rogers threw across the field to defensive back Chris Jackson on a punt return. The play had shades of the original “Home Run Throwback,” which came during the teams’ AFC wild-card playoff game on Jan. 8, 2000 – when Titans tight end Franck Wycheck threw across the field to receiver Kevin Dyson, who raced 75 yards down the left sideline for the go-ahead touchdown in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter.
Bills fans insist to this day that Wycheck should have been flagged for an illegal forward pass, but there was no flag and the Bills suffered perhaps their most heartbreaking loss in franchise history The game was the team's last playoff appearance until the 2017 season.
Rogers’ throw to Jackson was a bit more obvious of a penalty, and officials correctly threw the flag.
6. The red zone was again a problem area. The Bills marched down the field on their first offensive possession before stalling out inside the Tennessee 20-yard line. Buffalo settled for a 24-yard field goal by Tyler Bass on the opening drive, then added a 28-yard field goal by Bass early in the second quarter when the offense again failed to reach the end zone after making it deep inside the red zone.
7. There was a scary moment in the second quarter. The game was delayed while Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was tended to by athletic trainers after being injured on a rushing play. Lewan stayed face down on the field for several minutes while the cart was brought out. The stadium fell nearly silent as Lewan was carefully turned over and loaded onto a gurney, to which he was strapped down. As the cart took Lewan off the field, he was able to flash a “thumbs up” to the crowd. A short time later, the Titans provided an update that Lewan had movement in all of his extremities and was being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Injuries hit the Titans hard in the first half, as rookie cornerback Caleb Farley – Tennessee’s first-round draft pick – was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. Additionally, Titans receiver Cameron Batson was hurt late in the second quarter on a kick return.
8. Buffalo’s remaining two inactives were familiar names on that list. Running back Matt Breida was a healthy inactive for the fourth straight game, while rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle sat for the fifth time in six weeks.
9. The Bills have a right to be miffed about their schedule. The Bills headed into their bye week after playing Tennessee. Given that they played Monday night, they lost about a day and a half of the usual time they would have off. Buffalo returns to the field at home on Halloween against Miami.
Coach Sean McDermott is 4-0 with the Bills coming out of the bye week, but 2-2 going into the bye entering Monday night.
A year ago, the bye week came at both a good – and bad – time for the Bills. Buffalo had to sit for two weeks on the Arizona Cardinals’ shocking “Hail Murray” victory. But the Bills, then 7-3, went on to close the regular season with six consecutive wins and then won two playoff games to reach the AFC championship game.
10. The Titans’ Brett Kern missed the game. Kern, a Grand Island native, is on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list. The Titans signed Johnny Townsend to take Kern’s place on the 53-man roster. Kern has punted six times in three games this season for Tennessee, averaging 43.8 net yards.