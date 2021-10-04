Observations: Bills' Matt Milano listed as day to day with hamstring injury

We’ll see.
That’s about the only conclusion that can be drawn from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott’s Monday press conference when it comes to the status of three key defensive players ahead of the eagerly anticipated Week 5 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Linebacker Matt Milano – who left Sunday’s 40-0 win over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium with a hamstring injury – as well as safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), both of whom missed the game, are listed as day to day by McDermott.
Get The Buffalo News' full coverage of the Buffalo Bills' 40-0 win over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
That’s good news in the sense they aren’t ruled out, but any real updates on their status won’t come until at least Wednesday, when the Bills return to the practice field.
“We'd love to have him, for sure. He's one of our best players, but if not, A.J. Klein and some other linebackers will step in and do a good job for us,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said when asked about Milano specifically. “We'll see how it goes as the week goes on, but we have tremendous confidence in our other linebackers that will get an opportunity if Matt's not able to go.”
Here are four more takeaways from the news conferences with McDermott, Frazier and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll:
1. The offensive line changes could be here to stay. The Bills shook things up in a big way up front, giving rookie Spencer Brown his first career start at right tackle, which bumped Daryl Williams inside to right guard and sent Cody Ford to the bench. Additionally, Ike Boettger started for Jon Feliciano, who is currently out with a concussion.
“I think it'll continue,” McDermott said. “I liked some of what I saw yesterday in the game, and we just have to continue to get better. So as we sit here today, I expect that to continue.”
2. Boogie Basham had a solid debut. The Bills’ second-round draft pick, who was a healthy inactive for the first three games of the season, played in his first career game and registered his first career sack. Basham played 23 defensive snaps – 49% of the team total.
“I thought he did a really good job coming in as a rookie, your first start, at home, at least first chance to get a chance to play, and coming up with a sack, and really just working throughout the down and not giving up on the play, was a good sign,” Frazier said. “He did a good job in the run game as well, being gap sound for the most part. I thought he did some good things, and there's something to build on there and we'll see how it goes this week as we're getting ready for this opponent. Different offense, different style, so we'll see where things stack, but we were pleased with his performance, for sure.”
3. Daboll has been touched by the community’s outpouring of support. Daboll lost his grandmother, Ruth – the woman who raised him with her husband of 68 years, Chris, in their West Seneca home – before the Week 3 game against Washington. In true Western New York fashion, Bills fans have rallied around him.
“I’d just like to say, I appreciate all the condolences and the cards that have been sent to me from the community about my grandmother,” Daboll said at the end of his news conference. “It really means a lot to me and my family. I get a ton of mail every day and there was a ton of fans who sent those cards out. Just great to be a part of this community and I want to thank you guys, the media, the fans, it really means a lot.”
4. McDermott said the team’s vaccination rate has risen. The coach, who did his best to stay away from most of the controversy started by wide receiver Cole Beasley’s comments about being booed during Sunday’s game, did address the roster’s vaccination rate, albeit not in specific terms.
“I believe it has. I couldn't give you a specific number or target kind of landmark on that, where we're at right now, but I know it has,” McDermott said when asked if the team’s vaccination rate had improved recently. “I just don't know how far it has, so I don't want to be quoted at a number right now, but I know it's moved forward in a significant way.”