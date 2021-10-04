Observations: Bills' Matt Milano listed as day to day with hamstring injury

“I think it'll continue,” McDermott said. “I liked some of what I saw yesterday in the game, and we just have to continue to get better. So as we sit here today, I expect that to continue.”

“I thought he did a really good job coming in as a rookie, your first start, at home, at least first chance to get a chance to play, and coming up with a sack, and really just working throughout the down and not giving up on the play, was a good sign,” Frazier said. “He did a good job in the run game as well, being gap sound for the most part. I thought he did some good things, and there's something to build on there and we'll see how it goes this week as we're getting ready for this opponent. Different offense, different style, so we'll see where things stack, but we were pleased with his performance, for sure.”