Observations: Bills lose in horrendous fashion in unforgettable game to Vikings, 33-30, in OT

The Buffalo Bills are going to see Justin Jefferson in their nightmares.

The Minnesota Vikings' young star authored a compelling case Sunday that he is the best wide receiver in the NFL, finishing with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in his team's shocking, 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

In a game full of highlights from Jefferson, the biggest one came in the fourth quarter. With the Vikings trailing, 27-23, at the two-minute warning, they faced fourth-and-18 from their 27-yard line. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins threw it up and Bills safety Cam Lewis looked to be in perfect position to make the interception – or, what he should have done – simply knocked down the pass.

Instead, Jefferson somehow wrestled the ball away and kept the Vikings' hopes alive with a miraculous, 32-yard catch.

That extended Minnesota's drive, and two plays later Jefferson made another catch to gain 14 yards and put the Vikings at the Bills' 3-yard line. Minnesota wasn't able to finish off the drive, as the Bills' defense got a goal-line stand. On fourth down from the Bills' 1 yard-line, defensive end Shaq Lawson and a host of other defenders stopped Cousins short of the goal line.

Amazingly, though, Minnesota went up on the next play. Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the exchange from center Mitch Morse on the first-down snap, and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

According to Elias, the Vikings' fumble recovery was the only second go-ahead defensive touchdown by a team trailing in the final minute of regulation since the 1970 merger.

The Bills, however, came back to tie the game on their final drive and send it to overtime.

Again, Jefferson showed up in a big way for the Vikings, making a 24-yard catch to move the ball to the Bills' 2-yard line. Again, Minnesota couldn't punch it in, but the go-ahead field goal proved to be enough when Allen was intercepted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson in the Minnesota end zone on Buffalo's ensuing drive.

With the loss, the Bills fall to 6-3 and are in third place in the AFC East, with the Jets, also 6-3, owning the tiebreaker.

2. Christian Benford made his first career interception. Benford was in the right spot late in the first quarter to pick off an overthrow ball from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Looking for former University at Buffalo receiver K.J. Osborn, Cousins airmailed the ball, and Benford pulled it in at the Bills’ 38-yard line. He returned it 35 yards to the Vikings’ 27-yard line, helping the Bills set up a 34-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that extended the Buffalo lead to 17-7 with 12:57 remaining in the first half.

While the interception was a significant individual milestone, it might not have been Benford’s biggest play of the first half. With the Vikings trailing, 17-10, in the second quarter, they faced fourth and 1 from the Bills’ 28-yard line. Once again, Cousins looked for Osborn, and once again, Benford was there to break up the pass, leading to a turnover on downs.

To be clear, it wasn’t a perfect game for Benford. He was in coverage against Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for a couple long completions Benford also couldn’t make the tackle in the open field against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the third quarter. He was the last line of defense, too, which meant Cook went 81 yards to the house.

3. Lewis was a surprise starter. Lewis, the former University at Buffalo cornerback, has been transitioning to safety in his third season with the Bills. That position switch took center stage Sunday when Lewis made his first career start in place of the injured Jordan Poyer. Lewis replaced Jaquan Johnson in the Bills’ lineup. Johnson struggled during the Week 9 loss to the Jets. Lewis drew an offensive pass interference penalty on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the second quarter. It was a smart play by Hockenson, because Lewis looked to be in position to make an interception in the Bills’ end zone. Still, the penalty contributed to the Vikings being unable to reach the end zone despite having a first-and-goal from the Bills’ 2-yard line. That proved to be one of the more significant defensive series of the game for the Bills.

Lewis left the game with trainers with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Dean Marlowe.

4. Kaiir Elam, Tre White sit out. Another reason the Bills needed to rely so heavily on Benford is fellow rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam was inactive because of an ankle injury. Cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL, was also inactive for the second straight game since joining the 53-man roster. In response, the Bills called up Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad for the first time this season.

5. Tremaine Edmunds left with a groin injury. The Bills’ middle linebacker was questionable on the final injury report because of groin and heel injuries. Edmunds played the first half, making three tackles, but it was announced at halftime that he was questionable to return to the game because of the groin injury. He ultimately did not return to the field, and was replaced by Tyrel Dodson.

6. Jake Kumerow left with an ankle injury. The Bills’ special-teams ace was hurt in the second half. Kumerow missed multiple weeks earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain, although there was no word if the two injuries were related.

7. Greg Joseph had a big miss. The Vikings’ kicker picked a really bad time to miss his fourth extra point of the season. After a 3-yard touchdown run by fullback C.J. Ham got the Vikings within 27-23 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter, Joseph’s extra point bounced off the right upright no good. That meant the Vikings still needed a touchdown to go ahead and could no longer tie the game with a field goal.

8. Gabe Davis had a big game. The Bills’ No. 2 receiver entered the game with just 18 catches. Partially because of that, a big storyline coming into the game was how the Bills needed someone on offense other than Stefon Diggs to step up. Davis did just that, finishing with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Davis got into the end zone with 28 seconds left in the second quarter, hauling in an 11-yard pass from Josh Allen in the front-left corner of the end zone.

9. Greg Rousseau was also inactive for the Bills. Rousseau is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss weeks. Rookie linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive lineman Justin Murray and tight end Tommy Sweeney were the Bills’ other inactives.

Minnesota was without starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler and starting defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. Dantzler was placed on injured reserve.