Observations: Bills know the turnovers can't continue as they get deeper into the postseason

The Buffalo Bills won Sunday, but they sure didn’t make it easy on themselves.

“I mean, we did everything we could in some ways to hand that game over,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday, a day after his team nearly blew a 17-0 before pulling out a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card playoff game at Highmark Stadium. We've got to do a better job with that, and I trust our players will get that done.”

The Bills lost the turnover battle for the eighth time Sunday, including the regular season. Somewhat amazingly, they’re 5-3 in those games. All three of Buffalo’s turnovers Sunday were committed by quarterback Josh Allen – two interceptions and a lost fumble. On the first interception, Allen attempted to get the ball deep down the field to John Brown. On the second, he was throwing for Cole Beasley. The lost fumble came early in the third quarter when the Bills didn’t pick up a blitz and was sacked from his blind side.

“We threw the one down the field that John – I thought we could have made a better decision there,” McDermott said. “Josh would agree and I think he's already agreed to that. Then the one on Cole, just coming back to the ball a little bit more with extension with our hands. Give them some credit, too. Their ‘D’ was driving to the ball pretty hard there.

Then obviously the one in the pocket with Josh on the after half play, they made a good call on pressure. We've got to have better ball security.”

The Bills fell behind, 24-20, after Allen’s fumble was returned for a touchdown, but did just enough down the stretch to pull out the win. As the playoffs progress, however, and the opponent gets tougher – starting Sunday when Cincinnati visits Highmark Stadium – that won’t be as easy.

“I think there are different circumstances. There are things that come up that are in our control and things that are out of our control, at times,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said of his team’s giveaways. “So I think it’s definitely something where we look back each week and we try to learn to make sure those things that are within our control don’t happen and move forward to make sure we’re giving ourself the best chance and the best opportunity to move down and score points.”

Here are four more takeaways from the Monday news conferences with McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:

1. Dorsey isn’t spending a lot of time worrying about the interview process.

A report last week said the Panthers had requested an interview with Dorsey for their vacancy at head coach.

“To be perfectly honest with you, my focus is pretty much 100% on us and this team here in Buffalo right now and winning a football game,” he said. “Those things I feel like all take care of itself if you're focused on your current job and you're focused on the things that you need to do football wise. Not many coaches are getting hired off of one-win teams, two-win teams, whatever it might be. It's one of those things where, I've always believed that those things come if you're doing your job to the best of your ability. When those interviews and things like that happen, you go and be yourself and you're honest about things. If they like it, great. If not, you know, it is what it is. You always try to make sure that your focus is 100% on not short-changing the guys who have poured their heart and soul into a year. No matter what the situation is, I think that whatever opportunities there are down the road, those people I think understand that, because they want their coaches to have the same philosophy, I would hope.”

2. Dane Jackson is day to day.

The cornerback left Sunday’s win over Miami with a knee injury.

“We’ll see where it goes this week,” McDermott said.

The coach ruled safety Micah Hyde out of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati, but wasn’t ready to do the same for wide receiver Jamison Crowder. Both of them are in their 21-day practice window as they work to return from injured reserve – Hyde because of an ankle injury and Crowder because of a neck injury.

If Jackson can’t play, the Bills could insert rookie cornerback Christian Benford back to the game-day roster. He’s been inactive the past two games.

3. Allen was sacked seven times Sunday by the Dolphins – a season high.

I think there's a combination of some different things and I think the way that the game was being played kind of dictated some of those things and kind of the aggressiveness in which you play with,” Dorsey said. “So, I think there's definitely some things we could do to help that in order to take some of that pressure off, and then there's definitely some execution things that we can make sure we’re doing better as well.”

4. Not surprisingly, Leslie Frazier spoke eloquently about the significance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“I was talking to my granddaughter about this last night, and I asked her, because they didn’t have to go to school, I said, ‘Do you know why you don’t have to go to school? Do you know why they’re celebrating Martin Luther King birthday? Why is there a celebration?’ She said, ‘Papa Leslie, because of all of the things he stood for. And what he meant to our race and to our country. Civil rights.’ And I go, ‘bravo.’ She’s like 6 years old and that was a really good answer for a 6-year-old.

“To be able to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birth and the things that he did for our country means a great deal to me, personally, and a great deal for everyone in our country. Because it opened up our eyes to something that was a problem and he sacrificed his life to change the world to make the United States a better place.”