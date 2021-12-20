Observations: Bills' issues with Covid continue as A.J. Epenesa becomes latest addition to reserve list

The Buffalo Bills now have four members of their active roster on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list.

Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa was added to the list Monday evening. He joins left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano and linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the list.

All four of those players missed Sunday's 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium, although Epenesa's absence was due to an ankle injury suffered at the end of the practice week. If vaccinated, all four players potentially have time to return to the active roster ahead of Sunday's critical game at New England, provided they are symptom free and meet one of the following three requirements:

• Two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that are either negative or produce a cycle threshold (CT) value of 35 or greater. A person's CT value measures his or her viral load, which, in turn, can tell whether that person is contagious, even if, in some cases, he or she would still test positive on a traditional test.