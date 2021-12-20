Observations: Bills' issues with Covid-19 continue as A.J. Epenesa becomes latest addition to reserve list

The Buffalo Bills now have four members of their active roster on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list.
Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa was added to the list Monday evening. He joins left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano and linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the list.
All four of those players missed Sunday's 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium, although Epenesa's absence was due to an ankle injury suffered at the end of the practice week. If vaccinated, all four players potentially have time to return to the active roster ahead of Sunday's critical game at New England, provided they are symptom free and meet one of the following three requirements:
• Two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that are either negative or produce a cycle threshold (CT) value of 35 or greater. A person's CT value measures his or her viral load, which, in turn, can tell whether that person is contagious, even if, in some cases, he or she would still test positive on a traditional test.
• One PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of 35 or greater, and a negative Mesa test result taken within 24 hours of the PCR test. Mesa tests are commonly referred to as "rapid" tests, with results available within an hour.
• Two negative Mesa tests.
If unvaccinated, Epenesa would be out for a minimum of 10 days and miss Sunday's game. Based on when they went on the list, both Dawkins and Feliciano also would miss the game against the Patriots if they are unvaccinated.
"Yeah, don’t really know yet," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday when asked about the potential availability of Dawkins and Feliciano for the New England game. "Again, just so much up in the air at this point, so many questions and Jon’s is more recent than Dion’s, so the hope would be that Dion comes back before Jon. Just don’t know yet."
Support Local Journalism
Additionally, defensive end Mike Love and offensive tackle Bobby Hart went on the practice squad reserve/Covid-19 list. Here are four more observations from Monday's video news conferences with McDermott, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
1. McDermott clarified his comments on Bill Belichick. After New England's Week 13 victory, the Bills' coach provided some talk-radio fodder in New England for comments that were construed as being not overly warm and fuzzy in regards to Belichick. "Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one," McDermott said when asked about the psychological challenge of going against a Belichick-coached team. "Whether it was Bill or anyone else, they beat us."
On Monday, McDermott described his comments as being "100% of it is where we fell short, what we could have done better, 100% of that. I mean, 100% respect for coach Belichick and it was really just focused on us and that was it."
2. Daboll doesn't see the quick turnaround between games being much of a factor. The Bills' offensive coordinator spent 11 years over two stints working under Belichick with the Patriots, so he knows them about as well as an opposing coach can. Daboll said he doesn't anticipate preparations for Sunday's game being all that different, even though the two teams play less than three weeks apart.
"We have much respect for the players on the Patriots and for the coaching staff. You know, they're as good as it gets – both of them," Daboll said. "It's always a challenge the second time that you're playing a team during the season. But again, it's going to come down to doing our best to try to come up with a good plan and then ultimately executing that plan. And that will be a challenging game. It's always challenging when you play this team. It's challenging when you play second division games. So it'll take everybody's best."
3. The secondary is holding up well without Tre White. The Bills have now played three games without their All-Pro cornerback. Although they are 1-2 in those games, the secondary has held up well in two of them (although, admittedly, the first game against New England was the easiest a cornerback will ever play in).
"I think they've done a nice job in a lot of ways," McDermott said. "They're working together back there, and I like what they've done, again, with the void of trying to fill the void with Tre’Davious being gone. Like I've said before, he’s not a player you can replace 100% just because of who he is as a player and a person. But I like the grit that they've shown back there."
McDermott credited the leadership of safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer for making sure the secondary has stayed on the same page with its communication in White's absence.
4. Frazier made sure to shout out his defensive line. The Bills sacked Panthers quarterback Cam Newton four times Sunday, a fact that Frazier wanted to make sure got its due.
"They played so well for us yesterday, and they've done a good job for us throughout the year," he said before being asked a question. "I just wanted to make sure that the audience understood we're very supportive of our D-line – really appreciate the work that they put in. I mean, we don't get to be the best pass defense in the league without the work that they've done, as well as we've done on third down and so many other statistical categories. They're doing a good job."