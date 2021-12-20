Observations: Bills' issues with Covid-19 continue as A.J. Epenesa becomes latest addition to reserve list

On Monday, McDermott described his comments as being "100% of it is where we fell short, what we could have done better, 100% of that. I mean, 100% respect for coach Belichick and it was really just focused on us and that was it."

2. Daboll doesn't see the quick turnaround between games being much of a factor. The Bills' offensive coordinator spent 11 years over two stints working under Belichick with the Patriots, so he knows them about as well as an opposing coach can. Daboll said he doesn't anticipate preparations for Sunday's game being all that different, even though the two teams play less than three weeks apart.

"We have much respect for the players on the Patriots and for the coaching staff. You know, they're as good as it gets – both of them," Daboll said. "It's always a challenge the second time that you're playing a team during the season. But again, it's going to come down to doing our best to try to come up with a good plan and then ultimately executing that plan. And that will be a challenging game. It's always challenging when you play this team. It's challenging when you play second division games. So it'll take everybody's best."