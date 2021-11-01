Observations: Bills guard Jon Feliciano listed as week to week with strained calf

“I think the health of a player is paramount to the success of a team. You're going to have attrition throughout the year, and again, that's why you try to build depth in your roster so that those guys are ready to go,” Daboll said. “Obviously, thoughts and prayers to Derrick. He's a heck of a player. You have great appreciation for these guys. You see them every day at practice, you see them walking out of the airplane or walking in after a game. It's a physical game. Guys move really fast, hit really hard. Some of those are just freak injuries. Others, you know, are contact injuries. You feel for all these guys because of what they put into it. They're competitive and they want to help the team out in any way they can. Our job is just to get the next guy ready, but there's still empathy towards those players that happens to. You never want to see that happen.”