Observations: Bills GM voices frustration at Washington front office over J.D. McKissic saga

"It's great to get those guys back," Beane said. "We didn't want to see them leave. The finances get in the way sometimes. You want to pay them all. I remember when they both left two years ago, we hated it, but we knew it was inevitable to probably lose one and maybe both. It's exciting to see them.

"Jordan came available first, and we worked it out to get him on a plane as soon as Arizona released him. Then, I think he recruited Shaq the rest of the way and he wasn't going to let Shaq say no."

3. It (looks to be) reunion week at One Bills Drive, part III. The Bills appear to be on the verge of adding to their quarterback room. Matt Barkley, who served as Josh Allen's backup for two-plus seasons from 2018-20, tweeted a GIF of himself in a Bills uniform during a 2019 victory over Pittsburgh with just one, drawn-out word: "Buffalooooooo!!!!"

The Bills, of course, have a need at quarterback after last year's backup to Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of free agency. Allen is currently the only quarterback on the Bills' roster.

Beane was asked Friday where things stood in the search for more depth behind Allen.