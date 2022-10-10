Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

It’s Chiefs Week.

Not much more needs to be said, but plenty will as the Buffalo Bills prepare for the biggest game on their 2022 calendar. The trip to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams.

Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs. Asked Monday about how his team is better for having gone through that experience, Bills coach Sean McDermott jokingly responded by asking if the reporter who asked the question was prepared for a two-hour answer.

“I think just overall, you learn a lot through your experience, whether it's positive or negative, and you can use it as you move forward as a person individually, as a team in this case,” McDermott said. “I think when you're in those games, just being in those games to begin with is a great educator for us as coaches, players and again, our football team.”

Two hours is just a fraction of the time that will be spent hyping up this game. The Bills and Chiefs will meet for the fifth time in the past two years, with two of those games occurring in the postseason, including the now-infamous “13 seconds” Buffalo loss in January.

“When you go through things like that, it refines you,” McDermott said Monday. “It doesn't define you, but it refines you if you handle it the right way. And it makes you process better. It makes things that we do better. Because you do a lot of research, you do a lot of soul-searching in what can we do better. Even when you win, even when you get the result that you're looking for, you go back like we've done the better part of today in terms of `hey, did we did we do this right? Could we have done that better? What if this? What if that?' So you're always just trying to improve in every facet of what we do and how we do it.”

Here are four more observations from Monday’s news conferences with McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:

1. McDermott offered little by way of injury updates. The coach said wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Outside of that, the players who missed Sunday’s game – safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) – are all improving.

“I think (that) is just the best general way to classify right now,” McDermott said. “I'll know more probably Wednesday for you guys.”

The Bills’ bye week follows the game against Kansas City, so although it would be nice to get as many players back as possible to go up against the Chiefs, there would be a significant amount of time for injured players to heal if they were held out Sunday.

“That's a good point. It's not off the table. That consideration with the guys we have will factor that in with some and maybe not some others just depending on where they're at in their return-to-play progression,” McDermott said. “Yeah, we do factor that in. It's just not in every situation because not in every situation will we need to factor that in, it looks like. So, I think we're in a pretty good spot with some of these guys getting healthier than they were last week. Last week, we held some guys out that were getting close. So, we'll just see where it goes this week.”

Appearing on an episode of the Team West Herr podcast, Knox said he is “definitely working to be back” for the game against the Chiefs.

“It’s just been a little hamstring thing,” he said. “I had a little ankle sprain early this season against the Titans on the right side. Sometimes if you have (a) minor injury, it can affect a bunch of things, you start overcompensating on one side. The more I’ve played, the more I’ve learned about the human anatomy and it’s crazy. I’ve seen guys with turf toe on one side that affects their lower back on the other side. Everything is connected. An ankle sprain can lead to a strained hamstring. Hopefully I’ll be back for this one.”

Knox has 12 catches for 111 yards in four games.

McDermott also sidestepped a question about cornerback Tre’Davious White, who is eligible to come off the physically-unable-to-perform list, but has not yet begun practicing as he recovers from knee surgery.

“We’re going to continue to take it one day at a time,” the coach said. “He's doing a good job with his rehab. He's attacked it and when he's ready to roll he'll be out there.”

2. Frazier considered the team’s safety play “much improved” from a few weeks ago. The Bills started the duo of Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson for the second time this season. The first came against Miami in Week 3. Poyer returned to face Baltimore the following week, but was out again Sunday.

“They were much improved from a couple of weeks ago when they got their first start together,” Frazier said. “They really have grown over the last couple of weeks and it was evident in the way they played yesterday. We didn't have the bust, we didn't have a missed assignment. They tackled very well, they covered extremely well, they were on point in their responsibility. So it really helped our defense to have a good performance yesterday because of the way our safeties play.”

Both safeties finished with eight tackles each against Pittsburgh.

3. Levi Wallace didn’t have a target on his back. At least that’s what Dorsey said. Before leaving the game with a concussion, Wallace made an interception in his return to Buffalo. The Bills, though, went after their former teammate quite a bit in the passing game. Wallace was targeted by Bills quarterback Josh Allen seven times, and gave up four catches for 61 yards, according to charting done by analytics website Pro Football Focus.

Analysis: Good RPOs vs. Steelers give Bills foes even more to think about Josh Allen hit 7 of 8 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown on RPOs in the 38-3 victory, according to Buffalo News charting.

“I mean, to be perfectly honest with you, not really,” Dorsey said when asked if the Bills went at Wallace purposefully. “It's just kind of the way the game unfolded in terms of where you are on the hash and the call you're making, to be honest. We didn't really set up formations like into the boundary just to get it on him or anything like that, we were just kind of running our offense and just kind of trusting in our system.”

4. The Bills made a pair of roster moves Monday. Defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram, who played 20 snaps Sunday against the Steelers, was released from the 53-man roster. The team also signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad. Releasing Ingram leaves the Bills with 52 players on their active roster, one below the league maximum.