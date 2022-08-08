Observations: Bills get good news up front as Spencer Brown takes starting reps at right tackle

PITTSFORD – Slowly but surely, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line continues to take shape.

A day after projected starting left guard Rodger Saffold was added to the active roster, the team got projected starting right tackle Spencer Brown back into his most extensive full-team work of the summer.

Brown lined up with the starters during 11-on-11 work on a steamy Monday morning at St. John Fisher University, with veteran David Quessenberry rotating in, as well.

“I think we’re trending in a good direction,” coach Sean McDermott said of Brown before practice. “I think he’s in a good mental space right now with where he is and where he wants to go, and I think the trainers and Spencer both have done a phenomenal job.”

The Bills still aren’t quite up to 100% on the line. Saffold isn’t taking team drills yet, which meant Bobby Hart was at left guard Monday.

McDermott, though, also sounded encouraged about Saffold’s recovery from an injury to his ribs suffered in a car accident before the start of training camp. Saffold was activated off the non-football injury list Sunday.

“I know he was anxious to get out there,” the coach said. “It’s great to have him back. I thought he did a good amount of work for his first day. I think we’re heading in the right direction. It’s good to have him out there from a leadership standpoint, from a veteran standpoint, and we’ll see where it goes today.

McDermott said the injury affected Saffold’s conditioning.

“It did, it affected his cardio,” he said. “That’s part of the ramping-up phase we’re in now. Going through individual (Sunday), you hope that he plays himself into football shape. He’s been working on the side best he could with our strength coaches going through that.”

Defense dominates early

The tone of Monday’s practice was set on the first play of 11-on-11 work, when defensive tackle Ed Oliver burst through the line of scrimmage to bury receiver Jamison Crowder on a quick toss. On the next play, cornerback Dane Jackson was right there to stop Crowder after a quick completion.

The third snap was then botched, as quarterback Josh Allen and the offense had a tough time finding any sort of rhythm early. The remaining three reps for the starters went like this: Tremaine Edmunds tackle for loss against running back Zack Moss, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris meeting rookie running back James Cook in the hole with a loud “pop” and rookie cornerback Christian Benford making a nice pass defensed in coverage against receiver Gabe Davis.

The second-team offense did turn in a couple of nice runs behind right tackle Luke Tenuta and right guard Cody Ford, first by Cook and then by Duke Johnson, but the defense consistently had the upper hand for most of Monday’s practice.

Allen wasn’t as sharp as usual, coming up short on a deep attempt to Davis and failing to connect with Stefon Diggs later in full-team work, as rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam had solid coverage on the play. The defense also ramped up the pressure, which the offensive line had a hard time containing at times.

Later in practice, Oliver and Greg Rousseau teamed up to force Allen into a throwaway, and nickel cornerback Cam Lewis had consecutive strong plays. He first teamed up with Edmunds to stop running back Devin Singletary for a short gain on a pitch, and then forced Allen to scramble before the quarterback threw incomplete intended for Crowder. Lewis lined up with the starters with usual starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson out of the lineup.

Other highlights

With punter Matt Haack holding, kicker Tyler Bass attempted field goals of 23,33, 36, 41 and 44 yards. ... Fourth-year tight end Tommy Sweeney had a solid day, handling Edmunds during one-on-one pass-blocking drills and then hauling in a pair of nice catches, including one from quarterback Case Keenum up the seam during 11-on-11 work. ... Benford, a rookie sixth-round draft pick, continued to work in with Jackson and Elam at starting cornerback. Davis did get some revenge on the rookie later in practice when he caught a short touchdown from Allen to cap a nice drive for the offense. The highlight of the drive was Crowder getting some separation from Lewis for a long gain.

Injury updates

Wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir did not participate Monday as both continue to deal with “soreness,” McDermott said.

“We’re just trying to be smart at this point,” he said.

Also not participating were wide receivers Marquez Stevenson and Tavon Austin, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tim Harris. Additionally, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, cornerback Tre’Davious White and guard Ike Boettger remain on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

The Bills will take Tuesday off before conducting their final two practices of training camp Wednesday and Thursday at St. John Fisher. Both of those will begin at 9:45 a.m.