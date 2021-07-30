Observations: Bills' Ed Oliver, Spencer Brown scuffle during Day 3 of training camp

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, who is absent from camp after testing positive for Covid-19, tweeted his appreciation for Bills fans. “Beyond over whelmed with the get well wishes. I’m going to knock this Covid Battle out and be back sooner then later,” he posted, adding a biceps emoji. Guard Ike Boettger is also on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. … Tyler Bass hit all five of his field goal attempts, the longest from 44 yards. It would have been good from much farther. … The Bills signed tight end Bug Howard, who spent time with Denver and Jacksonville last season. The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound Howard originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent wide receiver out of North Carolina in 2017. He’s also spent time with Cleveland and Carolina. … Former Bills kicker Steve Christie will host a “Tailgate Experience” at the Borderland Music + Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. Christie will sign autographs from noon until 4 p.m. All donations for photos and autographs will go to the Kids’ Ticket to ROC Program at the Rural Outreach Center, which assists impoverished rural populations in southern Erie County and surrounding areas.