EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – All three phases of the game failed the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

In what will be remembered as a brutal season opener, the Bills dropped a crushing, 22-16 decision to the host New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets won it on a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime by Xavier Gipson.

After the play, members of the Bills’ punt coverage unit dropped to the field in disbelief as the home crowd erupted. It was the third punt return touchdown in overtime in NFL history.

The Bills had forced overtime on a 50-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds remaining. Buffalo started with the ball in the extra session, but the offense – which had a brutal night – quickly went three-and-out. Right tackle Spencer Brown was called for a false start before first down, and on first-and-15, quarterback Josh Allen threw incomplete intended for tight end Dawson Knox. After a draw play to running back James Cook gained just 1 yard, Allen threw incomplete intended for Stefon Diggs on third down.

Sam Martin’s punt was poor – it had a hang time of just 3.77 seconds, according to charting by The Buffalo News – and was to the middle of the field, setting up Gipson’s return and sending the Bills home with a bitterly disappointing loss.

2. The defense ran out of gas in the second half. The Bills led, 13-3, at halftime, but the defense – which was put into difficult situations all night because of a slew of turnovers by Allen – ran out of steam in the second half, allowing 13 straight points in the loss. The last of those came on a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, his third of the night. That came with 1:48 left on the clock.

To be fair, the defense didn’t have much of a chance on the drive, which started on the Bills’ 27-yard line after Allen lost a fumble – his fourth turnover of the night. The Jets converted a fourth-and-inches play when quarterback Zach Wilson – in the game for an injured Aaron Rodgers – successfully completed a keeper play.

The Bills’ defense, which was called by head coach Sean McDermott, struggled mightily against the run, allowing 173 yards on 27 carries. Second-year Jets running back Breece Hall did most of the damage, gaining 127 of those yards on just 10 carries – a robust average of 12.7 yards per catch.

3. Matt Milano picked up right where he left off. The Bills’ All-Pro linebacker looked the part – one of the only players on his team to do so. The Bills’ defense got a big boost on the third offensive play of the night for the Jets, when Rodgers was sacked by edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Rodgers stayed down after the play and had to be helped off the field by athletic trainers, ultimately leaving the game with an ankle injury. That meant Zach Wilson took over at quarterback.

Milano made four tackles in the first quarter, the biggest of which came on a second-and-5 play from the Jets’ 48-yard line in which he dropped running back Dalvin Cook for a 4-yard loss.

In the second quarter, Milano intercepted Wilson on an ill-advised throw over the middle. After the play, he had something to say to the Jets’ quarterback, earning a 15-yard taunting penalty. That set the Bills up with a drive start at the 50-yard line, and the possession ended with a 34-yard field goal that gave the Bills a 13-3 lead at halftime.

The penalty undoubtedly won’t sit well with head coach Sean McDermott, but it sure felt like Milano was sending a message on the play. That was, he’s back, and better than ever.

4. Damar Hamlin’s return will have to wait. The Bills made Hamlin a healthy inactive against the Jets. The move was not related to Hamlin’s health, but rather a reflection of the team’s depth chart at the position. Veterans Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde started, and Taylor Rapp came into the game in the team’s “big nickel” defensive package. Cam Lewis worked as the fourth safety, mainly due to his role on special teams and ability to also play nickel cornerback.

Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a "Monday Night Football" game against Cincinnati last season, was cleared for full football activities in April. He finished second on the team with 10 tackles in the preseason.

5. Kaiir Elam also sat. Elam, the team’s 2022 first-round draft pick, was also a healthy inactive. Elam was part of a competition during training camp and the preseason with Christian Benford and Dane Jackson for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White. The job ultimately went to Benford, who was named the starter last week by head coach Sean McDermott. Benford played every defensive snap against the Jets, and showed good hustle to chase down Jets running back Breece Hall in the second quarter. It was still an 83-yard gain by Hall, but Benford stopped him at the Bills’ 13-yard line, and the Buffalo defense was able to hold New York to a field goal.

6. Dalton Kincaid made his debut. The team’s rookie tight end finished with four catches for 26 yards. Kincaid, whom the Bills traded up in the first round to draft out of Utah, caught all four of his targets, with a long gain of 9 yards.

7. Cook dominated the play time at running back. It’s not a big surprise given the way the regular season played out, but Cook was the Bills’ lead back by a wide margin against the Jets. He finished with 12 carries for 46 yards and four catches for 17 yards. Cook attempted double the amount of rushes as anyone else on the team, and his six targets were second on the team behind Diggs, who led the Bills with 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets.

8. Leonard Floyd had a solid debut. Floyd, who signed a one-year contract late in free agency, had 1.5 sacks in his Bills debut. In addition to dropping Rodgers in the first quarter, he split a sack of Wilson in the second half with Milano.

9. Jordan Phillips briefly left the game. The Bills’ defensive tackle was shaken up in the third quarter after a 6-yard gain by Jets running back Dalvin Cook. Phillips, who had a sack of Wilson in the first half, was looked at by trainers, but a short time later was able to walk off the field on his own.

The Bills also announced before overtime that safety Micah Hyde was questionable to return to the game because of cramping.

10. The Bills sat two offensive linemen. The Bills’ remaining healthy inactive players were edge rusher Kingsley Jonathan and a pair of offensive linemen, Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson. That left Ryan Van Demark as the team’s lone, true reserve offensive tackle.

The Jets’ inactives were defensive end Carl Lawson, running back Izzy Abanikanda, wide receivers Jason Brownlee and Irv Charles, tackle Max Mitchell and linebacker Zaire Barnes. Lawson has been dealing with a back injury throughout the summer.