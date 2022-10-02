Observations: Bills' defense pitches second-half shutout in come-from-behind win over Ravens

BALTIMORE – Sometimes, it’s just not your day.

That was true for pretty much the first half Sunday on a wet afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium for the Buffalo Bills, but never was it more apparent than when 8:54 remained in the second quarter. The Bills’ defense was seemingly in a favorable position. The host Ravens faced a second-and-19 play from their own 40-yard line. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took the shotgun snap, but was quickly under siege. Bills edge rusher Von Miller clearly won his rep, and had Jackson in his grasp. The Ravens’ star quarterback, however, somehow managed to escape. Jackson then dropped back and drifted left before launching a desperation pass in the direction of tight end Mark Andrews along the left sideline.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano looked to be in prime position for an interception, or, at worst, a pass defensed that would have set up third and 19. Instead, Andrews and Milano wrestled over possession, and the ball popped up – right into the waiting arms of Ravens receiver Devin Duvernay. He plucked it out of the air and got both feet in bounds for a 21-yard gain that moved the Ravens into Buffalo territory and established, very clearly it seemed at the time, that it was going to be a long, long day in the Charm City.

The Ravens would get a 51-yard field goal from Justin Tucker seven plays after Duvernay’s catch, extending their lead to 20-3 in a first half that saw them dominate statistically. Baltimore held the ball for 21:09 in the first half, compared to just 8:51 for the Bills. The Ravens went 4 of 7 on third down in the first half, compared to just 2 of 6 for the Bills, which contributed to the lopsided time of possession.

From that point, however, the Bills’ defense completely turned things around. The Ravens were held without a point for the rest of the game, allowing the offense time to complete a huge, come-from-behind, 23-20 victory before a crowd of 70,494 and handed the Ravens a franchise record fifth consecutive home loss.

The Bills (3-1) got the winning points on a 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass as time expired. That capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive that took the remaining 4:09 off the clock. With the win, the Bills ended a seven-game losing streak in games decided by eight points or less.

It was the first time the Bills won a game after trailing by 17 or more points since the 34-31 victory against New England in Week 3 in 2011.

It also was the first time the Bills have won under Sean McDermott when trailing by 10 or more at halftime. They had been 0-13.

2. The injuries showed no signs of slowing down. The Bills lost veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to an ankle injury in the third quarter. Crowder was carted to the locker room and appeared to have an air cast on his left leg to stabilize the injury. He was replaced as the team’s punt returner by rookie Khalil Shakir.

Later in the third quarter, the Bills lost their other slot receiver when Isaiah McKenzie was injured on an 8-yard catch that converted a third down. McKenzie jogged straight to the locker room with 4:54 remaining, and the team announced a short time later that he was being evaluated for a head injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a concussion. That left the Bills with just Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Shakir at wide receiver.

Tight end Dawson Knox also spent some time in the sideline medical tent in the first half, but did not appear to miss any game time.

3. The Bills were able to get some players back. Even though McKenzie and Crowder went out during the game, the Bills did get some good injury news before kickoff. Center Mitch Morse (elbow), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) were all active and played. Morse, Poyer and Jackson missed the Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

4. Davis still doesn’t look right. It’s tough to know exactly how much his ankle injury is impacting him, but Davis had a quiet game against the Ravens, finishing with just one catch for 13 yards on three targets. Both of the incompletions to Davis came on drops. Bills coach Sean McDermott said during the week Davis had aggravated his ankle injury, which caused him to miss practice Thursday.

5. James Cook isn’t contributing much. The Bills’ rookie running back did not get a carry and was targeted just once. That pass sailed through his hands and fell incomplete in the first half. The first four games of Cook’s NFL career have been utterly forgettable. He was drafted in part to provide another weapon in the receiving game, but has been a non-factor in that regard.

6. Prince Emili made a big play. With Oliver and Phillips out, the Bills elevated defensive tackle Prince Emili from the practice squad Saturday and made him active for the game. The rookie undrafted free agent from Penn made a huge play in the fourth quarter when he deflected a Jackson pass straight into the air. Safety Jordan Poyer camped out underneath it to make an interception – his first of two in the game.

7. Devin Singletary bounces back. The Bills’ starting running back lost a fumble in the first half, but with the other two players at his position not doing much, the Bills stuck with Singletary, and it paid off late. Facing a second-and-11 at the two-minute warning from the Ravens’ 27-yard line, Allen completed a quick out to Singletary, who was lined up wide. He turned it into the biggest first down of the game. On the next play, Singletary gained 7 yards on a carry, setting the Bills up to run the clock down after a first-down run by Allen.

8. Ed Oliver missed his third straight game. Oliver, who practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, is still not ready to return from an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newly signed offensive lineman Justin Murray, who was limited all week in practice because of a foot injury and was also questionable for the game, did not play for the Bills.

Rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were previously ruled out. Tight end Tommy Sweeney was the team's other inactive player.