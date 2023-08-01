PITTSFORD – The Buffalo Bills defense clearly beat the offense most of the day Tuesday during training camp at St. John Fisher University.

The offense worked primarily on third-and-long situations, so the defense had a big advantage. Still, the quarterbacks – Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley – faced a good amount of pressure and were repeatedly forced to check down and watch defenders swarm to the football.

The offensive line did well in two-on-two blocking drills against the defensive line. Spencer Brown and Ryan Bates handled a stunt well, Brown blocked up defensive end Shane Ray, and Brandon Shell had a good rep against edge rusher Boogie Basham.

However, the offensive line had a tough time in the 11-on-11 portions against the defense's pressure tactics. There were four or five false starts. Brown had one and was beaten by edge rusher Leonard Floyd for a would-be sack.

Terrel Bernard burst up the middle for a “sack” on Kyle Allen. Lawson had a bat-down on a Kyle Allen pass. Ed Oliver whipped around Connor McGovern to force a quick incompletion.

Defensive back Cam Lewis had a nice pass breakup closing fast on a deep route by wide receiver Khalil Shakir on a superb throw from Josh Allen. Linebacker Matt Milano had textbook coverage on rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, breaking up a 25-yard pass from Josh Allen along the sideline.

The best offensive plays came early, with Josh Allen going 4 for 4 on his first segment, hitting Gabe Davis twice and Trent Sherfield twice. Allen also had a sharp throw over the intermediate middle to receiver Deonte Harty, who held on despite a hit from Rapp.

Here are other observations from Tuesday’s practice.

1. McDermott tends to a personal matter

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was not at practice Wednesday, as he attended to a personal family matter. At the time of practice, McDermott was expected back on campus later in the day. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington broke down the huddle at the end of the practice.

The Bills are off Wednesday.

2. Injury updates

The Bills had the most players sidelined since camp began last Wednesday. On Tuesday, they were without: S Jordan Poyer (veteran rest), DT Tim Settle (groin), WR Isaiah Coulter (knee), WR Bryan Thompson (concussion), CB Kyron Brown (groin), DE Von Miller (knee), DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder), LB Tyler Matakevich (calf).

Additionally, for the second consecutive practice, Josh Allen had an injury scare. Early in practice, he appeared to either get spiked or stepped on, and Allen then spiked the ball in anger. He took his shoe off and got attended to by a trainer, but he only missed one snap with the starters and participated fully the rest of the way.

With Poyer out and Micah Hyde in uniform but getting a decent amount of rest, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp got the chance to work as the starting safeties most of Tuesday's practice.

Monday was the first time Hamlin put on pads since he went into sudden cardiac arrest in January.

“I think (Hamlin) did a great job (Monday),” Butler said ahead of practice. “I’m sure he’s still battling and fighting and scratching to get himself where he needs to be mentally and physically, but, again, just like I said last spring, great to see him out there and fighting that battle and his courage is unmatched.”

Whatever was going through his head, Hamlin looked looser on the field on Tuesday. He was more animated as he ran through the tunnel to start practice, and he danced on the field in between plays throughout the day. His family – parents Mario and Nina and eight-year-old brother, Damir – were in attendance once again.

Hamlin said Monday he’d actually like some more balls thrown his way, and on Tuesday he got his wish. Late in the practice, defensive end Shaq Lawson had a would-be sack of Matt Barkley, who got a wobbly pass off, but Hamlin intercepted Barkley's pass, which led to some of the biggest celebrations of the day.

3. Other rotations

Tyrel Dodson worked with the first unit at middle linebacker.

O’Cyrus Torrence got most of the snaps at right guard with the first unit, with Ryan Bates getting work as the No. 2 center. David Edwards got a little work with the first unit at left guard.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins said Torrence, a rookie from Florida, is “bigger than what (Dawkins) expected him to be,” and he is using that size (6-5, 347) to his advantage.

“O’Cyrus is just wide, wide,” Dawkins said. “So, with him having that mass, it helps him, and he's been doing a good job. Like, he doesn't really speak as much, but he's learning, and I see that he's learning, and he's taking coaching.”

4. Next

The Bills are off Wednesday and resume practices at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at St. John Fisher.

Practice shifts to Highmark Stadium for the "Return of the Blue and Red" event Friday. Gates open at 4 p.m., with practice scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Reporter Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.