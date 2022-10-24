Observations: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is 'making great progress'

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier feels that cornerback Tre'Davious White is close to playing, but the team is still exercising caution.

White returned to practice on Oct. 12, starting his 21-day window to return, but coach Sean McDermott made clear the star cornerback would not return that week against Kansas City. With the bye week, that means White could be back this Sunday against Green Bay or the following week on the road against the Jets.

Frazier knows White wants to be out there as soon as he's cleared.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get going – just deferring to the doctors, and them letting us know based off his recovery from one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field and live competition,” Frazier said on White on Monday.

“But he’s making great progress, and we’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and playing in a game. It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

White has been sidelined since he tore his ACL last November in New Orleans. Though he hasn't played in about 11 months, Frazier is confident that White will still play at a high level upon his return, bolstering what is already the No. 1 defense in the league.

"He has missed quite a bit of time, but when he's out there, I know from my standpoint, you just feel secure about that position and the person that he's lined up against," Frazier said.

"It just gives you a certain comfort level as a play caller knowing that Tre'Davious White is manning that corner position down."

Frazier understands it will be "a gradual process," even once White is back. Still, the way White approaches each game can perhaps expedite how quickly he can contribute. Now in his sixth year in the league, White brings levity to the team while also setting the standard in meetings on how he prepares for opponents. It’s been a positive influence on his younger teammates.

"He has a file on almost every receiver that he goes up against," Frazier said.

Rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have both benefited from being around White. That’s a good thing for the Bills, too, as rookie corners often face additional tests from opposing offenses early on. Frazier believes both have met the challenge.

“I think our guys have done a good job of withstanding some of the pressures of being a corner, and then being a rookie at the same time,” Frazier said. “Now, we've kind of rotated them both to kind of bring them along, and I think that's been beneficial.”

Some of the early playing time was by necessity. Cornerback Dane Jackson also missed time earlier this season with a neck injury. The Bills had both rookies playing at the same time far earlier than anticipated at points this season. While White’s return will of course be welcomed, Frazier remains impressed with all that Elam and Benford have shown to start their time in the NFL.

“We probably wouldn't be where we are as a defense without their contribution and positive contribution,” Frazier said.

Here are three more observations from the coordinators’ Monday news conference.

1. An ever-evolving run game

With a six-game sample size, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has had more time to evaluate the Bills’ run game. Ahead of Monday Night Football, Buffalo ranked No. 16 in the league, with 117.8 yards per game. It clearly hasn’t slowed the offense, which is averaging a dominant 440.8 yards per game, along with 29.3 points per game. Still, Dorsey says the adjustments to the run game are ongoing.

“I think it's always something that you're focused on, you want to be able to have a threat of in all areas and put stress on the defense in all areas,” Dorsey said Monday. “I think that's something that's important to us and, but at the same time, we're always going to focus on, ‘OK, what do we feel like is going to be best to win this game?’”

Running back Zack Moss was inactive Week 6 in Kansas City, with McDermott noting part of the decision for the healthy scratch was to have depth at tight end. Moss has 91 yards on 17 attempts this season, his 43-yard run against the Dolphins a large portion of that. Still, Dorsey expressed his confidence in the third-year back.

“Zack's done a great job for us and continues to improve and really continues to show the physical traits from coming back from the injury that he had previous years,” Dorsey said. “(He’s) really been explosive, been able to make all the cuts, finish runs physically and run the style that we're accustomed to seeing.”

2. Defense must keep improving

Ahead of the Monday Night game between the Bears and the Patriots, the Bills defense is atop the league. Buffalo ranks No. 1 in both total yards per game (281.5) and points per game (13.5). Through six games, the team has 13 takeaways, trailing only the Eagles and the Ravens, who are tied with 14. The Ravens have played seven games. The Bills’ 10 interceptions lead the league.

Still, Frazier knows there’s work to be done – both to maintain that level of play and to build upon it.

“I think there's plenty of room for improvement,” Frazier said. “It’s just so early into the season, only playing six games. So, you got to believe and hope that you're going to improve, because teams are studying your tape, they're looking at what you're doing, they’re trying to come up with ways to defeat what you're doing.

“So, it's imperative that we do improve, we don't stay the same, and I think our guys understand that.”

3. Poyer always in a position to help defense

The Bills’ defense is packed with playmakers, but Jordan Poyer still stands out. The 10th-year safety had four interceptions in the first three games he played this season. He’s been a key part of the defense, even when banged up.

Poyer has worked through a variety of injuries in a short amount of time. Poyer injured his elbow during training camp. He had a foot injury after that, followed by injuring his ribs and a lung while intercepting Lamar Jackson in the Bills’ win over the Ravens. With that, he was medically cleared to play against Kansas City, but not to fly. He took a car service there and back, totaling more than 30 hours, to take the field.

Poyer’s perseverance, amid all those injuries, is not lost on Frazier.

“He's done a terrific job, he's overcome a lot, but he's never complained,” Frazier said. “He's done everything that the trainers have asked him to do and what the doctors have asked him to do as well, and he always puts himself in a position where he can help this football team.”