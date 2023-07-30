PITTSFORD – Not only is the competition for the cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White still very much ongoing. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott also finds it to be intriguing.

“I think that's gonna be an interesting position to watch is that corner position, and it's a question that we have to get answered,” McDermott said Sunday. “I think Kaiir is doing some good things as well as Christian and Dane. So, I think that battle will continue, and I'm excited to watch it unfold.”

Dane Jackson started Sunday, but the Bills rotated throughout the practice. Kaiir Elam got significant reps with the first team. Christian Benford mixed in on first team as well.

Jackson’s best play of the day came toward the end of practice, when the Bills were running 11-on-11 red-zone work. Quarterback Josh Allen looked for wide receiver Gabe Davis in the corner of the end zone, but Jackson was able to break up the pass. Davis complimented Jackson, noting how close he was to hauling in the catch, as safety Damar Hamlin came over to also congratulate Jackson as well.

White had a quieter day, but McDermott heralded the veteran corner's overall approach to training camp.

“The first year coming off an ACL is for as long as I've been around, there's going to be challenges,” McDermott said, “And my hat goes off to Tre, and the way he pushed through those, because it's a mental challenge, sometimes as much as a physical challenge in terms of just the resiliency it takes to day after day after day, not only get yourself ready to play, but also continue to rehab your knee, and he's been steadfast in his approach.

“I would say that continued through spring and then really in the time off between spring and even now I've seen progress, and that's due to his hard work.”

Here were other observations from Sunday’s practice:

1. Poona pick

One of the most exciting plays of the day came by way of one of the quietest players on the Bills: Poona Ford.

Kim Pegula attends Buffalo Bills' training camp practice Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula attended Sunday's training camp practice at St. John Fisher, her first public appearance in more than a year.

Ford intercepted a screen pass from quarterback Matt Barkley, and the defensive tackle ran the pick all the way back to the other end zone as the crowd erupted. Josh Allen ran to catch up with Ford along the way.

The Bills signed Ford to a one-year deal the week after the draft, after he spent his first five years in the league with the Seahawks. McDermott has been impressed with how Ford has acclimated.

“He's done a really good job,” McDermott said ahead of practice. “He doesn't say much, he's a pretty quiet young man, but I respect that and when people just let their actions speak, and he knows the defense, and he's learned the defense in the short amount of time being with us.”

2. Pads coming on soon

The Bills plan to put pads on Monday, McDermott indicated on Sunday, when he said they’d be without pads for “one more day here.”

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid knows that adding pads will up the intensity for everyone.

“I mean, I'm expecting a welcome the NFL moment,” Kincaid said. “I don't know when it will be – could be in practice, could be in a game, but it'll come.”

3. Innovating without electricity

The Bills are no strangers to having some weird things out of their control impact them. On Sunday morning, the power went out at St. John Fisher University and in parts of the surrounding Pittsford area. The Bills still were able to practice, albeit without music, and the staff got creative in finding ways to make that happen. A generator normally used for a bounce house was used for football operations.

Dawson Knox said last week that Kincaid usually gets coffee for the rest of the tight end room, and the rookie still was able to accomplish that Sunday.

“It went out just right before practice,” Kincaid said on the power outage. “So, we were already in there, kind of just getting ready. … The coffee was already in the system at that point.”

The electricity on campus was back on just before 1:30 p.m.

4. Isabella joins in

Wide receiver Andy Isabella participated in his first practice with the Bills after signing with the team on Friday.

“He's got speed, and we'll see,” McDermott said. “I mean, speed’s important, and we tried to add speed this offseason, and he’ll add to the mix in there.”

Isabella stayed on the field after to sign autographs for his new fan base for a good bit after practice ended.

5. Injury (non) update

Ahead of practice, McDermott said that the Bills have been good when it comes to injuries, or the lack thereof, this camp.

“No, I think we've been about the same as we started,” McDermott said ahead of Sunday’s practice. “Nothing significant at this point.”

The Bills placed pass rusher Von Miller, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the active/PUP list the day before camp started. All three have been around at practice since camp started, with Phillips particularly vocal from the sidelines in support of the defense during team drills on Sunday.

6. Extra points

Practice ended on a high note for Allen and Davis, who connected for a touchdown of about 25 yards on the final play of the day, and a lower note for safety Micah Hyde, who sat down in the end zone after the catch. If Hyde needed a pick-me-up, he quite literally got one. Knox was among those who ran down to congratulate Davis, and Knox lifted Hyde off the ground after. … Allen also connected nicely with running back James Cook in the opposite end zone earlier in the day, throwing a dime to Cook with Hyde in coverage. Allen was intercepted by safety Jordan Poyer later in the day. … The Bills continued their rotation at middle linebacker, with Tyrel Dodson back to getting first team reps. … The Bills practice next at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.