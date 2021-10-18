Observations: Bills coordinator Brian Daboll once again coaches with a heavy heart

4. The offensive line stayed the same. The Bills once again started rookie Spencer Brown at right tackle and veteran Daryl Williams at right guard, sticking with the same alignment as last week. The other starters were center Mitch Morse, left guard Jon Feliciano and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

5. Dawson Knox left the game early. The Bills’ tight end had three catches for 25 yards and completed a two-point conversion pass to Allen late in the third quarter, but his night was over shortly after that. It was announced that Knox was questionable to return to the game because of a hand injury before he was ultimately ruled out in the fourth quarter.

6. Stefon Diggs, and his brother, accomplished something rare. Stefon Diggs caught his second touchdown of the season as part of a big game, hooking up with Allen from 14 yards out in the second quarter. It was Diggs’ second touchdown of the season, which matches the total his younger brother, Trevon, has scored for the Dallas Cowboys – as a cornerback. Trevon Diggs had his second pick-six of the season Sunday in Dallas’ victory over New England. It’s the first time that a player scored an offensive touchdown while his brother scored a defensive touchdown in the same NFL week since Vernon and Vontae Davis in Week 4 of the 2009 season.

Titans try repeat of Home Run Throwback against Bills, but this time it's ruled illegal Tennessee returner Chester Rogers caught the punt from Buffalo's Matt Haack, ran forward two yards, then threw the ball to the opposite side of the field to Chris Jackson, who ran 22 yards before being tackled by A.J. Klein. Referees ruled the throw was an illegal forward pass.