Observations: Bills clinch second straight AFC East title behind dominant defensive effort

The crowd even gave Haack a Bronx cheer in the third quarter when he managed to get a punt in the air. Of course, he blasted it through the end zone for a touchback, but that was, at least, some progress.

To Haack’s credit, he did better late in the third quarter with a 43-yard punt that landed at the 2-yard line.

3. Show Stefon Diggs the money. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver came into the game needing six catches to reach 100 for the season.

It was a good bet the team was going to do everything in its power to get Diggs to that milestone, since doing so would earn Diggs a $750,000 increase to his base salary for the 2022 season and an $800,000 increase to his 2023 base salary. That follows bonuses Diggs unlocked last year for finishing with more than 100 catches and 1,375 receiving yards.

Diggs made quick work of reaching the century mark, logging eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He nearly had a second touchdown, but the play was overturned after a video review showed Diggs wasn’t able to get both feet down inbounds.