Observations: Bills clinch second straight AFC East title behind dominant defensive effort

The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions again.
For that, they owe a big thanks to their defensive line after Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills sacked Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson nine times as the defense picked up an offense that struggled for most of the game after a quick start. The nine sacks were the most by the Bills under head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, breaking the record of seven set during a 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 17, 2019. The season high prior to Sunday was six, also against Miami in Week 2.
The nine sacks were also the most since the Bills had 10 against Washington in a game played in Toronto in 2011.
That the defense put forth a good effort was not a surprise. Under McDermott and Frazier, the Bills have faced rookie or first-year starting quarterbacks 11 times. In those games, those quarterbacks have thrown just four touchdowns and 20 interceptions.
Wilson threw one touchdown and wasn’t intercepted, but lost a whopping 82 yards in sacks. By unofficial count of The Buffalo News, Wilson was hit 22 times.
The sack parade was led by veteran Mario Addison, who had two sacks to run his season total to a team-leading seven. Safety Jordan Poyer also had two sacks, while defensive tackle Ed Oliver had 1.5. A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham and Matt Milano had one sack each, while defensive end Jerry Hughes had a half sack.
The Bills held the Jets to just four first downs – setting a franchise record.
The Jets managed a franchise record low 53 total yards on 46 plays. The Bills have allowed fewer yards only once, giving up 26 vs. Cleveland in December 2004.
The Bills now wait to find out their playoff opponent. They will host an AFC wild-card game next weekend. If the Chargers win on Sunday Night Football, that game will be against Los Angeles. If the Raiders win, the Bills will host the Patriots, who lost to the Dolphins on Sunday. In the event the Chargers and Raiders tie, the Bills will host the Chargers.
2. Matt Haack’s streak came to an end – regrettably. The Bills ended a streak of consecutive games without a punt when they sent Haack onto the field with 8:15 left in the second quarter. The decision to punt came after McDermott left the offense on the field in an apparent effort to get the Jets to jump offside before a fourth-and-1 play from the Buffalo 39-yard line.
McDermott called a timeout, which was a waste, and could have come in handy later in the second quarter, before Haack came out.
Haack ended up punting three times in the second quarter, and none of them was pretty. The first one was a line drive that went 42 yards, but his next two were absolute shanks that went just 21 and 22 yards, respectively.
The crowd even gave Haack a Bronx cheer in the third quarter when he managed to get a punt in the air. Of course, he blasted it through the end zone for a touchback, but that was, at least, some progress.
To Haack’s credit, he did better late in the third quarter with a 43-yard punt that landed at the 2-yard line.
3. Show Stefon Diggs the money. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver came into the game needing six catches to reach 100 for the season.
It was a good bet the team was going to do everything in its power to get Diggs to that milestone, since doing so would earn Diggs a $750,000 increase to his base salary for the 2022 season and an $800,000 increase to his 2023 base salary. That follows bonuses Diggs unlocked last year for finishing with more than 100 catches and 1,375 receiving yards.
Diggs made quick work of reaching the century mark, logging eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He nearly had a second touchdown, but the play was overturned after a video review showed Diggs wasn’t able to get both feet down inbounds.
4. Devin Singletary ripped off a big run. The Bills’ third-year running back had a gain of 40 yards on Buffalo’s opening possession. Singletary scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter – his fourth consecutive game with a touchdown, and later added a 5-yard receiving touchdown. A Bills running back has not had a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games since Fred Jackson in 2011.
Singletary finished the game with 19 carries for 88 yards and two catches for 24 yards.
5. Isaiah McKenzie reclaimed the returner job – temporarily. The Bills made rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson a healthy inactive. Stevenson lost a fumble last week on a punt return against the Falcons that led to a safety. With sustained wind and wet conditions, it wasn’t a big surprise to see a change Sunday.
McKenzie, who didn’t even attempt to field the Jets’ first punt, appeared to be extra cautious with his returns. After losing 1 yard on his first two return attempts, the Bills switched to using safety Micah Hyde for a punt return late in the second quarter near the Bills’ goal line. McDermott frequently uses Hyde when the primary objective is simply to field the ball cleanly. Hyde kept the job into the third quarter, and returned the Jets’ first punt of the second half 17 yards.
6. McKenzie still found a way to contribute. The receiver has had a fascinating season. After being benched following his lost fumble on a kickoff return against Indianapolis, he eventually found his way back into the lineup. With receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis out because of Covid-19 against the Patriots in Week 16, McKenzie responded with a career day as a receiver.
Against the Jets, he had one of the biggest third-down conversions of the season. Facing third-and-6 from the Jets’ 15-yard line with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter, Allen rolled to his right, but everyone was covered. Sensing trouble, McKenzie cut back to the middle of the field, giving Allen enough of a lane to complete a 9-yard pass that moved the chains.
Singletary scored three plays later, providing some-much needed breathing room.
7. Opponents for 2022 are now set. The Bills finished in first place in the AFC East, but were waiting on the results from some other games to determine their crossover games in 2022. In addition to their home-and-away series against the AFC East, the Bills will host the Browns, Steelers, Titans, Packers and Vikings.
They will travel to play the Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Bears, Lions and Rams.
8. Gabriel Davis had an amazing stat line. Davis was targeted 14 times by Allen, but turned those into just three catches for 39 yards.
9. Tyler Kroft had a drop for the Jets. The tight end, who spent the past two seasons with the Bills, was open in the left flat on a first-down play with 1:48 left in the first quarter, but was unable to haul in the pass. Kroft came into the game with 15 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown this year for New York.
Rachad Wildgoose, who was signed off the Bills’ practice squad to the Jets’ active roster in November, made a tackle on special teams for New York in the first half.
10. Emmanuel Sanders sat out for the third time in four games. The Bills’ receiver, who was doubtful for the game because of a knee injury, was inactive. So, too, was defensive end Efe Obada, who was declared out Friday because of an ankle injury.
The Bills’ other two inactives were both healthy. Tight end Tommy Sweeney sat for the third straight game, while offensive tackle Bobby Hart was out for the second straight time.