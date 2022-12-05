Observations: After successful 'mini bye,' Bills get back to work preparing for Jets

Sean McDermott was all set to enjoy a little mini-bye week treat, but it never happened.

“I took a doughnut home to eat on Friday night, and my dog ate it,” the Buffalo Bills’ head coach said Monday afternoon.

Despite that unfortunate event, McDermott was able to spend some quality time with his kids and got some valuable time to rest and recharge following his team’s Thursday night victory over the New England Patriots. Coupled with losses Sunday by both the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, the Bills vaulted to the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 14 of the NFL schedule. That means the Bills control their own playoff destiny. Win out, and the road to the Super Bowl will go through Orchard Park.

“I think that little mini bye came at the right time, we pushed through three games in a short amount of time there, so it was good to get away a little bit and get a couple of days rest and get back at it this morning,” McDermott said. “Certainly focused on this Jets team, a team that beat us in the first go around, so we got to figure out a way to get it done this go round.”

Here are four more observations from Monday’s video news conferences with McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

1. The Bills’ injured players are making progress. McDermott said offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and David Quessenberry, as well as defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, are all improving.

“We'll see how see how they do this week,” the coach said. “Kind of put them all in one category there.”

Dawkins missed the game against New England because of an ankle injury, while both Quessenberry and Phillips were hurt during the game. So, too, was fullback Reggie Gilliam, who suffered an ankle injury against the Patriots and is also in the improving category, McDermott said.

2. Dorsey touched on Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit. The free-agent wide receiver, who spent Friday and Saturday on a visit to the Bills, is continuing his tour, with a stop in Dallas on Monday. The Bills are one of three teams, along with the Giants and Cowboys, to host Beckham on a visit.

“The biggest thing is, obviously, he's a heck of a player,” Dorsey said. “But, we feel like we've got a lot of great players on our team, and anytime you can create opportunities, create problems for defenses, you’re always looking at ways to do that. Different ways to attack defense, whether it's personnel or scheme. So that would be another part of that, but at the same time, we’ve really been so happy with the guys that are here, with what they're doing. It would just be another piece to add to an already really strong group.”

3. Frazier went into detail on the decision to sit Kaiir Elam. The rookie cornerback was a surprise on the inactive list against the Patriots.

“We wanted to be able to take a look at Xavier (Rhodes). We've had him here now for a few weeks, and this was the opportunity to be able to do it with Dane Jackson’s situation being what it was, and then special teams being where it was,” Frazier said. That doesn't mean that Kaiir is going to be out of the rotation. It just so happened for that ballgame, that was an opportunity to take a look at Xavier, and we wanted to take advantage of that.

“I just tried to encourage him (Elam), once we made the decision as to what we were going to do, and I just told him to keep his head up, and then just learn from the guys that were playing. When you watch tape – I even talked to him about it today – just going back, looking at Xavier, looking at Tre’Davious (White), looking at Dane, when they were out there, and just picking up things as you go. Because your number could be up a lot quicker than you would think. So, you don't want to be pouting, you don't want to be sulking – you want to be learning. I think he took it the right way. He'll be back on the field at some point soon.”

4. The defense has experience going against Mike White. The Jets’ quarterback has had two big statistical games since replacing Zach Wilson as New York’s starter. Interestingly enough, White had played well for the Jets last season going into the Week 10 game against the Bills – but Buffalo’s defense shut the Jets’ offense down entirely, intercepting White four times in a 45-17 victory.

“The clips that I've had a chance to watch, it seems like he's playing with a lot of confidence,” Frazier said of the Jets’ quarterback. “He's thrown for a lot of yards. Had a big game yesterday, from a statistical standpoint, and just seems very confident in what he's doing, and a real good command of the offense and what the coaches are expecting. So, we'll have our hands full trying to contain him and deal with some of the many factors they have in their offense.”