Observations: After blowout loss to Colts, it's time to really worry about Bills' outlook

The Indianapolis Colts opened a 17-7 lead over the Buffalo Bills with 2:12 left in the second quarter Sunday.
At the time, it didn’t feel like hyperbole to say the next two drives were the biggest of the season for the Bills through the first 10 games. The offense had all three timeouts and, the Bills got the ball coming out of halftime.
For as ugly as the first 28 minutes of the game had been, the Bills had the chance to take the lead before the Colts saw the ball again.
Instead, disaster struck.
Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving, as the Colts obliterated the Bills.
Isaiah McKenzie fumbled the kickoff – without being touched – and in so doing, opened up a slew of questions about just what is going on with the 2021 version of this team. McKenzie’s costly error led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Colts star Jonathan Taylor – the third time he reached the end zone in the first half – and suddenly, the rout was on.
When it was over, the Colts had a 41-15 victory, the most points the Bills had allowed since giving up 42 to Tennessee last season.
You wouldn’t be mistaken if you felt, at that very moment, that the Bills maybe just aren’t a very good team. A season that began with such lofty expectations hit a bump in the road in the season opener with a home loss to the Steelers.
Things seemed to get back on track when the Bills ran off four consecutive wins after that, a streak that culminated with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC championship game.
The season, however, has gone off the rails since then. When Josh Allen was stopped on fourth and 1 against the Titans, the Bills headed into the bye week with a 4-2 record. They’ve gone just 2-2 since then, having lost two of their last three and three of their last five games. They finished 1-3 against the AFC South this season – hardly a powerhouse division.
After a 41-15 the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots. The No. 1 seed in the conference, which was the goal not so long ago, feels like a pipe dream. At this point, the Bills are in a fight for their playoff lives. That’s not what anyone had in mind 11 games into the season.
If there were boos in the stadium, they positively rained down on Twitter.
2. A.J. Klein started in place of Tremaine Edmunds again. Edmunds, the Bills’ fourth-year middle linebacker, returned to practice Friday, offering hope that he may return to the lineup after missing the Week 10 win over the Jets because of a hamstring injury. With another game in four days, however, the Bills elected not to rush him back, and instead turned to Klein, who played well last week against the Jets in place of Edmunds.
3. Penalties once again reached an embarrassing level. A couple of weeks ago, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he feels like he has a disciplined team, but that it’s not showing up on the field. It’s time to re-examine that statement, because the penalties were inexcusable Sunday. On Buffalo’s first offensive drive, guard Cody Ford took a false start, turning a third-and-3 play into third and 8. That will go over well for fans furious Ford finds himself in the lineup to begin with. On the very next play, center Mitch Morse took a holding penalty, which the Colts accepted to push the Bills out of field-goal range.
Defensively, the Bills had the Colts in third and 8 after Stefon Diggs’ 6-yard touchdown catch had cut the Buffalo deficit to 14-7 in the second quarter, but Mario Addison took a roughing-the-passer penalty and Klein was flagged for pass interference on the same play. That kept the drive alive, allowing the Colts to drive to a field goal, stunting any potential momentum the Bills might have had.
4. The Bills sure could have used Star Lotulelei and Spencer Brown. The Colts dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That’s not to say things would have been totally different if the Bills’ rookie right tackle and veteran defensive tackle were in the lineup, but it’s fair to wonder just how much it would have helped. Lotulelei has now missed two games on the reserve/Covid-19 list, while Brown missed his first on the list. The vaccination status of both players is unknown.
5. Josh Allen had a day to forget. The Bills’ quarterback was intercepted twice, and narrowly picked at least twice more. Allen didn’t get much help from his receivers – tight end Dawson Knox had at least three drops, by conservative estimate – but Allen put the Bills into dangerous spots far too often. A week after giving Diggs 13 targets, Allen looked Diggs’ way just five times.
Allen’s final numbers, 21 of 35 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions – a passer rating of 72.2 – were aided by the Colts willing to
Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took over for Allen with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter. Trubisky was intercepted on his fifth passing attempt of the game.
6. Addison had a game to forget. In addition to taking a penalty that would have given the Colts a first down had it been accepted, Addison also had Colts quarterback Carson Wentz dead to rights, but somehow blew the sack on the same drive. At a time when the Bills needed someone to make a play, the veteran defensive end couldn’t come through.
7. Matt Breida provided a bit of a spark. Breida led the Bills with four carries for 43 yards. Conversely, Zack Moss managed just 5 yards on three carries. Against Jacksonville in Week 9, Moss managed just 6 yards on three carries. With that kind of production, it’s time to ask whether Breida should start to see some more carries.
8. Tyler Bass cooled down. The Bills’ second-year kicker came into the game having missed just one field goal all season. He doubled that total against the Colts. Bass’ first miss – from 57 yards on the final play of the first half – is understandable. The kick had the distance, but bounced off the right upright no good. Bass also missed wide left from 49 yards out kicking to the same scoreboard end of the stadium in the third quarter. Bills coach Sean McDermott passed up going for it on fourth and 5 ahead of that attempt – a legitimate second guess given the windy, rainy conditions.
9. The newest additions to the Bills’ roster were inactive. Offensive tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Cam Lewis, who were signed to the 53-man roster in the last two weeks, were healthy inactives against the Colts. So, too, was wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who returned from the reserve/Covid-19 list
10. Old friend Marshawn Lynch was back in town. Lynch, the Bills’ first-round draft pick in 2017, was the team’s legend of the game. As part of his trip back, Lynch collaborated with the Bills and 26 Shirts to create a “Bills Mafia x Beat Mode” apparel collection that includes hoodies, T-shirts and a holiday sweatshirt. The apparel, which is available through Tuesday at 26shirts.com, raises money for Lynch’s Fam 1st Family Foundation.