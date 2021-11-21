Observations: After blowout loss to Colts, it's time to really worry about Bills' outlook

The season, however, has gone off the rails since then. When Josh Allen was stopped on fourth and 1 against the Titans, the Bills headed into the bye week with a 4-2 record. They’ve gone just 2-2 since then, having lost two of their last three and three of their last five games. They finished 1-3 against the AFC South this season – hardly a powerhouse division.

After a 41-15 the loss, the Bills dropped to 6-4 and are now in second place in the AFC East, behind none other than the New England Patriots. The No. 1 seed in the conference, which was the goal not so long ago, feels like a pipe dream. At this point, the Bills are in a fight for their playoff lives. That’s not what anyone had in mind 11 games into the season.

2. A.J. Klein started in place of Tremaine Edmunds again. Edmunds, the Bills’ fourth-year middle linebacker, returned to practice Friday, offering hope that he may return to the lineup after missing the Week 10 win over the Jets because of a hamstring injury. With another game in four days, however, the Bills elected not to rush him back, and instead turned to Klein, who played well last week against the Jets in place of Edmunds.