Observations: '24-hour rule' won't be long enough for Bills to forget horrendous collapse to Vikings

The Buffalo Bills live by the 24-hour rule.

Win or lose, the team gets exactly that much time to either celebrate – or in the case of Sunday – try to exorcise what happened on the field.

Make no mistake, an exorcism is surely in order after the Minnesota Vikings left Highmark Stadium with a 33-30 victory – a result that will provide nightmare fuel for the Bills and their fans for a lot longer than a day.

It’s almost hard to calculate the number of mistakes the Bills had to make to let the Vikings hang around – and ultimately steal – the game.

“That's the course of the season. These games are close games,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “We had opportunities to win. That's what makes it sting. We were right there and, again, we got sloppy with the football. This is the journey of a season, so you’ve got to pull yourself back together, find out the reasons why, make the adjustments and move forward.”

The Bills led 27-10 with 1:51 left in the third quarter after a 45-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, but things went wacky from there. On the next play from scrimmage, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook went 81 yards to the house to keep his team in the game.

“He's a walking home run and he hit a home run on us today,” Bills edge rusher Von Miller said of Cook.

Even still, the Bills should have been in good shape. They drove to the Minnesota 7-yard line on their following possession, but three consecutive passes didn’t work – and the last of them was intercepted. The Vikings then went 66 yards on 13 plays for a touchdown to make it 27-23.

The offense then went three-and-out, giving the Vikings a chance at a game-winning drive.

When Miller sacked Cousins on a third-and-13 play before the two-minute warning, that should have been it. Instead, facing fourth-and-18, the Vikings somehow converted on a miraculous, 32-yard catch by Justin Jefferson that moved the ball to the Bills’ 41-yard line. From there, Minnesota moved to the Bills’ 1-yard line for a fourth-and-goal play, but Cousins was stopped by Shaq Lawson for a turnover on downs with 49 seconds remaining.

“We all competitors. We all want to win,” Lawson said. “It was just emotional, you know. Defense went out, made a fourth-down stop. Everybody was emotional, we thought it was won, but we've just got to finish, man. We've got to find a way to finish. It's a long season. We're going to go in the film room tomorrow, look what the corrections we've got to fix up and get it figured out.”

The Bills didn’t win, of course, because quarterback Josh Allen somehow dropped the snap on the first play after the change of possession, with Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovering the fumble for a touchdown. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Vikings' fumble recovery was only the second go-ahead defensive touchdown by a team trailing in the final minute of regulation since the 1970 merger.

How improbable was that? The Vikings’ front office members had already vacated their spot in the press box to join their team in the locker room, sure that they had been defeated after Lawson’s stop.

Still, the game wasn’t over. The Bills drove for a tying field goal just before the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. In the extra session, the defense again held tough, holding the Vikings to a field goal despite Minnesota having a first-and-goal from the Bills’ 2-yard line. It wasn’t until Josh Allen was intercepted in the Vikings’ end zone by Minnesota cornerback Patrick Peterson on the Bills’ ensuing possession that the game finally, mercifully, ended.

The Bills lost at home when leading by 14 or more points at halftime for the first time since 1968, before the current stadium was even built.

All that talk about the Bills chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC feels misguided right now. At this point, they are in a fight for their playoff lives. The team is now 6-3 and sits in sixth place in the AFC. The Bills are third in the AFC East, behind both the Dolphins and Jets.

“I pray and I hope that guys think that they’ve got us figured out, because that's a bad place to be in,” Miller said. “We’ve got a great team. We’re battling through some injuries right now, and I'm not going to make excuses for anything like that – hats off to the Minnesota Vikings, they came in and beat us, but this is good medicine, man. I'm excited to come into the facility on Wednesday and be the same Von that I've always been, and be a light in the locker room, and be a light to my teammates, and getting to see the brighter side, man. We're in a good spot. We're 6-3. Like we’ve got a long season to go. I know I get up here and I say this every week, but you know, it’s the truth. You know, one win can destroy a team, and one loss can destroy a team, and that's just not us. I promise you, that’s not going to be us.”

The Bills host the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 before a Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit. With two games in a five-day span, there will be an opportunity to erase some of the sting from Sunday. But forgetting about it entirely? That doesn’t seem likely.

“This will be a game everybody will remember for a long time,” Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “The situations, you think you've won it, then all of a sudden you've lost, then it's tied up again. It just goes to show that anything can happen as long as there is time on clock. Never celebrate until there is triple zeroes on the board. … We try to stay locked in and stay focused, but we just fell short tonight.”

The “Minneapolis Miracle” already exists, so perhaps this one should be known in Buffalo as the Minnesota Meltdown.

“I’m going to remember this one forever,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said.

So, too, will Bills fans, but for a different reason entirely.

2. Justin Jefferson is nightmare fuel for a defense. The Vikings’ star had 10 catches for 193 yards – the sixth-most receiving yards in a single game by an opponent in Bills history.

“Man, he's a pro. I'm a pro. He didn't do (expletive) spectacular, but yet he just played his ball,” Bills safety Cam Lewis said. “It's not like I'm discrediting him. I mean, he had some good plays out there, he did his thing, but yeah, that's really it, man. He did his thing and we've just got to capitalize on the mistakes they made and I've just got to make that play at the end of the game, that fourth-and-22. None of this (expletive) would have been happening. We wouldn't be talking here and we wouldn't be feeling this way.”

Lewis, the former University at Buffalo cornerback, has been transitioning to safety in his third season. That switch took center stage when he made his first career start at the position in place of the injured Jordan Poyer. Lewis replaced Jaquan Johnson in the Bills’ lineup. Johnson struggled during the Week 9 loss to the Jets. Lewis drew an offensive pass interference penalty on Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the second quarter. It was a smart play by Hockenson, because Lewis looked to be in position to make an interception in the Bills’ end zone. Still, the penalty contributed to the Vikings being unable to reach the end zone despite having a first-and-goal from the Bills’ 2-yard line.

Lewis left the game with trainers with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter and was replaced briefly by Dean Marlowe.

“I tried to play my best. I felt like I did decent,” Lewis said. “I had some mistakes here and there being new to the position, but you know, I'm still a pro. I've got to make these plays, man, it's plain and simple.”

3. The Bills benefitted by a missed review. The offense was able to move into position for a tying field goal near the end of regulation thanks in large part to a 20-yard completion from Allen to Gabe Davis along the Minnesota sideline. The play was not reviewed.

Afterward, in a pool reporter, NFL Senior Vice President for Officiating Walt Anderson seemed to indicate that was a mistake.

“It was a significant distance down the field. And even though it happens fast and Buffalo hurries to the line of scrimmage for the next play, if the replay official can’t confirm it was a catch on that long of a completed pass, we should stop play to ensure it is a catch,” he said. “We will spend a lot of time analyzing the video and audio with the crew. I’ll have to find out from the replay official exactly what he didn’t feel like he saw to stop the game.”

Anderson said officials were able to determine – after looking at several angles of the play – Davis’ catch “would have been reversed to an incomplete pass because he did not maintain control of the ball after he hit the ground and the ball touched the ground out of bounds.”

4. Christian Benford made his first career interception. Benford was in the right spot late in the first quarter to pick off an overthrown ball by Cousins. Looking for former University at Buffalo receiver K.J. Osborn, Cousins airmailed the ball, and Benford pulled it in at the Bills’ 38-yard line. He returned it 35 yards to the Vikings’ 27-yard line, helping the Bills set up a 34-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that extended the Buffalo lead to 17-7 with 12:57 remaining in the first half.

While the interception was a significant individual milestone, it might not have been Benford’s biggest play of the first half. With the Vikings trailing, 17-10, in the second quarter, they faced fourth-and-1 from the Bills’ 28-yard line. Once again, Cousins looked for Osborn, and once again, Benford was there to break up the pass, leading to a turnover on downs.

To be clear, it wasn’t a perfect game for Benford. He was in coverage against Jefferson for a couple of long completions. Benford also couldn’t make the tackle in the open field against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the third quarter. He was the last line of defense, too, which meant Cook went 81 yards to the house.

5. Kaiir Elam, Tre White sit out. Another reason the Bills needed to rely so heavily on Benford is fellow rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam was inactive because of an ankle injury. Cornerback Tre’Davious White, who has yet to play this season as he recovers from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL, was also inactive for the second straight game since joining the 53-man roster. In response, the Bills called up Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad for the first time this season.

6. Tremaine Edmunds left with a groin injury. The Bills’ middle linebacker was questionable on the final injury report because of groin and heel injuries. Edmunds played the first half, making three tackles and two passes defensed, but it was announced at halftime that he was questionable to return to the game because of the groin injury. He ultimately did not return to the field, and was replaced by Tyrel Dodson.

7. Jake Kumerow left with an ankle injury. The Bills’ special-teams ace was hurt in the second half. Kumerow missed multiple weeks earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain, although there was no word if the two injuries were related.

8. Harrison Phillips returned to Buffalo. The Vikings’ defensive tackle, who started his professional career as a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2018 and played four seasons with the team, finished with two tackles and one quarterback hit in his first game against his former team.

9. Greg Rousseau was inactive for the Bills. Rousseau is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss weeks. Rookie linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive lineman Justin Murray and tight end Tommy Sweeney were the Bills’ other inactives.