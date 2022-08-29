O.J. Howard on his first training camp with the Bills: 'It was a lot of growing pains for me'

The dying minutes of the preseason finale for any NFL team is not the time you expect to see players who are going to be key contributors in the upcoming regular season out on the field.

It’s where Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard found himself Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, though. Howard, in fact, played deep into the fourth quarter of two preseason games.

After the preseason opener against the Colts, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey explained why Howard was in the game for so long.

“You want to give guys as many opportunities possible,” Dorsey said. “We were in positions where we had to throw the ball a little bit more, so even though the ball might not have gone O.J.’s way based off the read and based off the progression and what the defense was doing, you still got to see him out there running routes and doing his job. So, I think that was great for us to have O.J. out there in those situations to really kind of show us the different routes and the different things that he could do as a as a receiving-type guy.”

Howard played 84 snaps in the preseason, leading all tight ends on the roster – 55% of the team's 154 total offensive snaps.

That explanation of seeing him play more aside, Howard being on the field late with a lot of players who won’t make the roster is usually a bad sign for a player heading into cut-down day. It’s fueled speculation the Bills might move on from Howard when they trim the initial roster to 53 players, which has to be done by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It was a lot of learning experiences for me,” Howard said of his training camp and preseason. “Being in a new offense, just being able to be put in a lot of different situations, a lot of positions, just learning different calls and picking up on alerts – that was good for me. I think as training camp went on, I got a chance to play faster and kind of learn the terminology a lot better. So, it was a lot of growing pains for me, but I'd rather them happen right now than later on during the season.”

Howard acknowledged the Bills’ offense contained a lot of new terminology, which led to him being hesitant and not playing as fast as he wanted to at the start of camp.

“Getting more comfortable in the offense, just doing it over and over again – repetition is the greatest teacher of all, so I think just doing it over and over helped me just relax and helped me play fast,” he said. “The offense itself isn't too hard, I just think at the tight end position in this offense, we are asked to do a lot of things. But, hey, when you play a position like that, that's what comes with it. We have a very exciting room, a lot of great players in our room, so just knowing what we have to do as far as protection, in the run game, running routes, just the position in general, a lot comes with it, but it's nothing that we can't handle.”

Would the Bills really move on from Howard?

That’s a tough question to answer. It’s clear when he was signed the team believed he would be an upgrade to Tommy Sweeney as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Dawson Knox. That was evident in the contract they gave him, which is for one year and includes a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.945 million.

Along with a signing bonus of $625,000 and various other bonuses, Howard’s cap hit comes out to $3.5 million for 2022. The only way the Bills would be able to save some of that is by engineering a trade between now and the start of the regular season, but that’s easier said than done. For that reason, it’s still a good bet Howard is a member of the team after Tuesday. If something were to happen to Knox, Howard has the most experience of any of the Bills’ other tight ends. A 2017 first-round draft pick out of Alabama, Howard started 46 games and appeared in 59 overall during the regular season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past five years. At 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, he has the size to hold up well as a blocker and can be a big target in the red zone.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has played in just 19 regular-season games, and was a healthy inactive by the end of the 2021 season. He’s had a strong training camp, but Howard’s body of work is much bigger. Also complicating matters is the Bills’ other tight end – Quintin Morris – came up limping during individual drills at Monday’s practice, which could influence the initial decision.

“Every time you step on the field during training camp, you know that it's going to come to this day,” Howard said. “The GMs, they don't like to do it. You get close with a lot of players, and then people get cut. As a mindset for yourself, nobody's ever safe, so you always have to have that perspective and just leave it all out on the field every time you get an opportunity. When you just go out there and have fun and let loose, good things happen. If you make a mistake, make a mistake 100%. So that's the biggest thing for me, just learning to do that.”