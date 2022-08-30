O.J. Howard, Duke Johnson among Bills' early releases on cutdown day

This story will be updated as releases are made.

The Buffalo Bills have released tight end O.J. Howard and running back Duke Johnson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Teams have to be at 53 players by 5 p.m. Tuesday for their initial roster.

It’s clear when Howard was signed the team believed he would be an upgrade to Tommy Sweeney as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Dawson Knox. That was evident in the contract they gave him, which is for one year and includes a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.945 million. Along with a signing bonus of $625,000 and various other bonuses, Howard’s cap hit comes out to $3.5 million for 2022.

The Bills have Sweeney and Quintin Morris remaining on the roster behind starter Dawson Knox and also can use fullback Reggie Gilliam as a tight end. Morris was off to the side at practice Tuesday after limping off the field Monday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported several NFL teams are researching Howard.

Several NFL teams are researching O.J. Howard after his release from Buffalo, including some contenders. Teams trying to figure out what the story is with a former first-round pick who hasn't worked out at previous two stops. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

Johnson, who is entering his eighth NFL season, is coming off a trying 2021 season. After spending the first four years of his NFL career in Cleveland, he played two seasons with the Houston Texans. He then had a brief stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad early in the 2021 season before being released Sept. 16. He was out of the NFL for more than a month – his longest break away from the game he’s ever had – before signing to the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins, his hometown team. Johnson was promoted to the active roster ahead of Miami’s Week 15 game against the New York Jets and responded with a career-high 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts. The next day, he was signed to the 53-man roster. He finished the season with 71 carries for 330 yards (4.65 yards per rush) and three touchdowns. In the season finale against New England, he rushed for 117 yards, again setting a personal single-game best. Johnson also had four catches for 41 yards.

The Bills also have cut Virginia Tech undrafted free agent running back Rasheem Blackshear, who was impressive in training camp and the preseason.

In other reported releases:

According to Adam Caplan, the Bills have released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant from a loaded defensive line.

Here are the Bills not at practice Tuesday morning:

OL: Greg Mancz, Luke Tenuta, Alec Anderson.

WR: Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah Hodgins, Tanner Gentry.

RB: Duke Johnson, Rasheem Blackshear.

TE: O.J. Howard.

DL: Eli Ankou, Mike Love, Kingsley Jonathan, Brandin Bryant, Prince Emili, CJ Brewer.

LB: Joe Giles-Harris.

DB: Tre'Davious White, Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Not official, but have have to think most are cut (not White, obviously).

Mancz and Stevenson have been dealing with injuries.

Working off to the side during the open portion of practice: DT Tim Settle, OT Tommy Doyle, WR Isaiah McKenzie and Morris. Receiver Jamison Crowder appeared to be in street clothes but was at practice.