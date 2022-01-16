Numbers help tell the story of Bills quarterback Josh Allen's historic night

A statistical look at Josh Allen’s historic night Saturday against the New England Patriots in his fifth career postseason game, courtesy of the Buffalo Bills' research department.
• Completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Quarterback rating of 157.6 is the second-highest ever for a quarterback in an NFL game, trailing only Peyton Manning’s perfect 158.3 rating for the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 4, 2004. Allen also rushed six times for 66 yards.
• Became only the third quarterback with at least 300 passing yards and 65 rushing yards in a game, joining San Francisco’s Steve Young (328 and 77 on Jan. 6, 1996, against Green Bay) and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (365 and 143 on Jan. 11, 2020, against Tennessee).
• Completion percentage of 84.0 made him the first quarterback in regular season or postseason history with at least 20 attempts in a game to have a percentage of at least 80, along with five passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards.
• His five touchdown passes are tied for fourth most in a playoff game, done most recently by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes against Houston on Jan. 12, 2020. Just 13 times in playoff history has a quarterback had at least five touchdown passes. Allen’s five passing touchdowns broke Jim Kelly’s franchise record of four set Jan. 6, 1990, against Cleveland and matched by Frank Reich on Jan. 3, 1993, against Houston.
• Second NFL quarterback age 25 or younger to win his first three home playoff games, joining New England’s Drew Bledsoe in 1996-97. Second Bills quarterback to win three home playoff games, trailing only Kelly’s eight.
Support Local Journalism
• Has 122 career completions in the playoffs, second only to Kelly (322) in franchise history. He also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history age 25 or younger with at least 120 postseason completions, trailing Mahomes (191), Andrew Luck (147) and Dan Marino (131).
• Allen’s 1,389 postseason passing yards are second in franchise history behind Kelly (3,863) and make him the sixth quarterback in league history age 25 or younger to have at least 1,300, joining Mahomes (2,324), Luck (1,829), Marino (1,680), Ben Roethlisberger (1,547) and Bernie Kosar (1,399).
• First quarterback in NFL history to have at least 1,300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in his first five postseason games.
• Has two 300-yard passing games in the playoffs. Only Kelly, with three, has more in franchise history.
• Allen’s 63.87 completion percentage is the best in franchise history among quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts, ahead of Reich (56 of 89, 62.92%). Allen’s 10 career postseason passing touchdowns ranks second in team history behind Kelly’s 21. Became the fifth quarterback in league history with at least 10 postseason passing touchdowns at age 25 or younger, joining Mahomes (17), Marino (13), Roethlisberger (12) and Kosar (10).
• Has thrown just one interception in 191 career postseason passing attempts. His interception rate of 0.52% is the lowest in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 150 attempts, ahead of Alex Smith (0.791%, two interceptions on 253 attempts) and Mahomes (1.33%, four interceptions on 301 attempts).
• Allen’s 303 career rushing yards rank third in franchise postseason history, trailing Kenneth Davis (549) and Thurman Thomas (1,442). Second among NFL quarterbacks age 25 or less, behind only Lamar Jackson (367), and third in NFL history among quarterbacks in his first five postseason games, behind Colin Kaepernick (377) and Jackson.
• Averages 7.58 yards per rush in the playoffs, a Bills record among those with at least 15 attempts, and a full 2 yards better than No. 2 on that list – Cookie Gilchrist at 5.38 yards per attempt (24 carries for 129 yards).