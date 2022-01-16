Numbers help tell the story of Bills quarterback Josh Allen's historic night

A statistical look at Josh Allen’s historic night Saturday against the New England Patriots in his fifth career postseason game, courtesy of the Buffalo Bills' research department.

• Completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Quarterback rating of 157.6 is the second-highest ever for a quarterback in an NFL game, trailing only Peyton Manning’s perfect 158.3 rating for the Indianapolis Colts against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 4, 2004. Allen also rushed six times for 66 yards.

• Became only the third quarterback with at least 300 passing yards and 65 rushing yards in a game, joining San Francisco’s Steve Young (328 and 77 on Jan. 6, 1996, against Green Bay) and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (365 and 143 on Jan. 11, 2020, against Tennessee).

• Completion percentage of 84.0 made him the first quarterback in regular season or postseason history with at least 20 attempts in a game to have a percentage of at least 80, along with five passing touchdowns and 50-plus rushing yards.