Now that NFL cap is set, Bills currently stand about $17 million under

The Buffalo Bills stood about $17.4 million under the NFL salary cap Wednesday now that the league has established the exact cap total for 2021.
The leaguewide cap will be $182.5 million for the coming season, as first was reported by ESPN.
Every team’s cap varies slightly based on how much money each carried over from last season. The Bills had $5.8 million in adjustments added from last season, meaning Buffalo’s cap limit actually is $188.37 million.
The Bills’ total accounts for the $2 million saved by the pay cut to center Mitch Morse, the release of receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and the signing of linebacker Andre Smith earlier this week.
NFL teams will be making more moves over the next week to create cap space before the start of the free-agent shopping season on March 17.
Support Local Journalism
As of Wednesday morning, the league average in cap space was $16 million per team, according to Spotrac.com.
Jacksonville, New England and the New York Jets, all at about $70 million, stand atop the cap space list. At the bottom are New Orleans ($48 million over), the Los Angeles Rams ($32 million over) and Philadelphia ($25 million over). Those teams have a week to get under the cap.
The Bills have a relatively low total of about $5.9 million in "dead space" counting against the cap. That's money allotted to players who no longer are on the team due to amortized bonuses that rolled back into the cap when they were released. Brown counts $1.6 million in dead space and Jefferson $1.5 million.
Meanwhile, the NFL produced the totals for the fifth-year options for first-round picks taken in the 2018 draft. Teams have until May 5 to exercise those options, in effect locking up those players through the 2022 season.
For quarterback Josh Allen, the fifth-year option is $23 million. However, the Bills may wind up extending Allen's contract before the 2021 season starts. For linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the fifth-year option is $12.7 million for 2022. Because Edmunds made the Pro Bowl in 2020, the option is higher. Edmunds' option would have been $9.7 million if he had not earned a Pro Bowl spot. The expectation is the Bills will pick up Edmunds' option, as well.
Neither option impacts the 2021 salary cap.