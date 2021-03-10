Now that NFL cap is set, Bills currently stand about $17 million under

The Buffalo Bills stood about $17.4 million under the NFL salary cap Wednesday now that the league has established the exact cap total for 2021.

The leaguewide cap will be $182.5 million for the coming season, as first was reported by ESPN.

Every team’s cap varies slightly based on how much money each carried over from last season. The Bills had $5.8 million in adjustments added from last season, meaning Buffalo’s cap limit actually is $188.37 million.

The Bills’ total accounts for the $2 million saved by the pay cut to center Mitch Morse, the release of receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and the signing of linebacker Andre Smith earlier this week.

NFL teams will be making more moves over the next week to create cap space before the start of the free-agent shopping season on March 17.

