Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release

“He's definitely a veteran. He's one of the guys I nicknamed 'Mr. Nasty' because he plays physical on the field,” Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said of Spain, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds. “He finishes. He plays with the right mindset. He's a guy that's kind of taken a lot of the young guys under (his) wing, teaching them how to be a pro. He's the guy that will ask a question that he already knows the answer to, but he's kind of asking it for the room. Maybe some of the young guys are a little shy to ask, he'll ask. He's a lot of fun to coach that way.”

“Yeah, he's definitely that kind of guy. You know, he likes to have fun and he likes to chop it up with the guys,” said Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams, who starts next to Spain. “He's a great guy to have in the O-line room, but he's also someone who – you know, we'll be having fun, we'll be joking around – but when it comes down to the game, when it comes down to really playing, he's a guy I know I can really trust. A guy that's going to play at a high level every week and who I can rely on. Your linemate is really important when playing against good D-lines. You have to trust the guy next to you, and I always feel like I can do that with ‘Q.’ He's been a great teammate this year.