Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release

Quinton Spain didn’t hold back Wednesday.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ veteran guard left the Buffalo Bills last season under somewhat mysterious circumstances. He had started 16 games for the Bills during the 2019 season, leading to the team giving him a three-year contract extension worth up to $15 million. He made it just seven months into that deal, however, before being cut loose.
During his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI with his new team, Spain shed some light on what happened.
“The situation there was, me and (Sean) McDermott, we didn't see eye to eye,” he said. “I feel like they was trying to mess up my career so I was a man and asked them, 'can they release me so I can start over?' At first, they didn't want to do that, but at the end of the day they released me, so I'm happy they released me. I had an opportunity to go to Cincinnati and put my name back out there. It was a great decision that I made to better myself again. I'm happy I did it.”
Spain started the first two games of the 2020 season for the Bills, both wins, before being benched ahead of a Week 3 home game against the Rams. The Bills used Brian Winters and Cody Ford at guard in that game. Before a Week 5 loss to Tennessee, Spain was a late addition to the injury report with a “foot injury,” and two weeks after that, he was finally granted his release.
“We didn't see eye to eye. It was a pandemic. We didn't have no preseason. They brought in a guy they wanted to play,” Spain said Wednesday, although it wasn’t clear if he was referring to Ford or Winters. “At the end of the day, I'm feeling like, ‘why would you pay me that offseason, and then bench me because we didn't have a preseason and you wanted to figure something out?’
“I felt like, I'm going to get messed up at the end of the season, so why not go somewhere else and try my hand again? I've proven myself all year since I've been undrafted, so I know I can go somewhere and play and prove myself that I can be a starter somewhere else. So I just asked for my release. At first, they didn't want to give it to me. I still was a team player, helping out the guys in the locker room, but at the end it's a business. I know the NFL. It's a business. I have a family. You have a family, so don't mess up my opportunity to provide for my family.”
Spain, 30, initially signed with the Bengals’ practice squad after leaving Buffalo, but was promoted to the active roster a short time later and played nine games with Cincinnati in 2020, starting eight of them.
The seventh-year veteran was re-signed in the offseason to a one-year contract worth a little more than $1.1 million and responded by starting 16 games in the regular season and all three playoff contests.
“He's definitely a veteran. He's one of the guys I nicknamed 'Mr. Nasty' because he plays physical on the field,” Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said of Spain, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds. “He finishes. He plays with the right mindset. He's a guy that's kind of taken a lot of the young guys under (his) wing, teaching them how to be a pro. He's the guy that will ask a question that he already knows the answer to, but he's kind of asking it for the room. Maybe some of the young guys are a little shy to ask, he'll ask. He's a lot of fun to coach that way.”
When he was in Buffalo, Spain was a big presence in the locker room. He was always one to keep the music playing, thanks to a giant boombox he kept at the foot of his locker.
“Yeah, he's definitely that kind of guy. You know, he likes to have fun and he likes to chop it up with the guys,” said Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams, who starts next to Spain. “He's a great guy to have in the O-line room, but he's also someone who – you know, we'll be having fun, we'll be joking around – but when it comes down to the game, when it comes down to really playing, he's a guy I know I can really trust. A guy that's going to play at a high level every week and who I can rely on. Your linemate is really important when playing against good D-lines. You have to trust the guy next to you, and I always feel like I can do that with ‘Q.’ He's been a great teammate this year.
Pollack relayed a story of how the television broadcast during one of the Bengals’ games late in the regular season caught Spain making line adjustments during a blitz pickup sequence right before the snap.
“It was outstanding. We played it for the room,” he said. “We're harping on communicating and talking to each other so we're all on the same page. He just epitomizes that. It was just outstanding, the level of communication and his processing at the line of scrimmage and communicating that out to the center and the tackle on those adjustments. He's a lot of fun that way. He's got a great, infectious personality. You can tell he loves ball.”
According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Spain allowed just 23 total pressures during the regular season, which ranked as the eighth fewest out of 34 guards who played at least 989 offensive snaps. The Bengals, though, gave up 55 sacks in the regular season, which ranked as third most in the NFL, and will face a huge challenge Sunday against the Rams’ dynamic defensive line, led by all-world tackle Aaron Donald.
“It's a team game, so I feel like most of the sacks, it's on the offense,” Spain said. “We're all accountable. We're all one unit, so if anybody gave up a sack, we all gave up a sack. I feel like to handle the Rams' pass rush, we have a good game plan, so we're just going to stick to the game plan. We all know what this game means to us. We all know what we have to do out there. We're ready to play.”