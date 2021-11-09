November an important time for Bills WR Stefon Diggs to give back to community

“(It’s) a little bit like me,” he said. “A little bit of sweet, little bit of spicy. An acquired taste. Hopefully people enjoy it.”

Diggs’ November schedule has a few other things coming up. He also plans to pop in on community events put on by his teammates. He says he sometimes likes to keep it a surprise if he shows up, but he’s always motivated to be there.

“As far as you being a teammate and you being their friend, you support them,” he said. “You support them in events, you support them in things that they have. Like if other of my teammates have charitable events, you want to be there to support them, because you're not just a teammate, you’re their friend, too.”

His own turkey drive next Tuesday will be the first he’s been able to host in Buffalo. He tried last year, before ultimately deciding it was too risky at that point in the pandemic, especially for kids. Diggs hosted Thanksgiving turkey drives in Minnesota, his favorite event out there. He’s done coat drives in Washington, D.C., near his hometown, too.

“I try to do something every year,” he said. “And each year, I try to do more and more.”

After last year’s hiatus, he’s more ready than ever.

“I'm pretty excited,” Diggs said. “Just kind of like a similar thing to any place that I've been at before, as far as giving back and trying to make a huge impact. And meeting my new fan base and people that need something, especially around these parts. So the Mafia, whatever they need, I got them, just like they’ve got me.”

