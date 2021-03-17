Notebook: Bills name Mark Carrier their new player engagement director

The Buffalo Bills named Mark Carrier their new player engagement director Wednesday.

Carrier is a former 12-year NFL veteran who played wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987-92), Cleveland Browns (1993-94) and Carolina Panthers (1995-98), finishing with more than 8,700 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in his career. He was a Pro Bowler with the Bucs in 1989 after finishing with 86 catches for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns.

Not surprisingly, he last worked in Carolina, having been a member of the Panthers’ front office since 2011. That means he overlapped with both Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.

Carrier served as player engagement director with Carolina before being promoted to special assistant to then General Manager Marty Hurney. His last title in Carolina was as executive director of football staff, to which he was promoted in 2019.

Carrier takes over a position that was previously filled by Marlon Kerner. A former Bills cornerback, Kerner was not retained by the team following the 2020 season.

