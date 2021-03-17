Notebook: Bills name Mark Carrier their new player engagement director

The Buffalo Bills named Mark Carrier their new player engagement director Wednesday.
Carrier is a former 12-year NFL veteran who played wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1987-92), Cleveland Browns (1993-94) and Carolina Panthers (1995-98), finishing with more than 8,700 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns in his career. He was a Pro Bowler with the Bucs in 1989 after finishing with 86 catches for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns.
Not surprisingly, he last worked in Carolina, having been a member of the Panthers’ front office since 2011. That means he overlapped with both Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.
Carrier served as player engagement director with Carolina before being promoted to special assistant to then General Manager Marty Hurney. His last title in Carolina was as executive director of football staff, to which he was promoted in 2019.
Carrier takes over a position that was previously filled by Marlon Kerner. A former Bills cornerback, Kerner was not retained by the team following the 2020 season.
The Bills will receive a 2022 seventh-round draft choice from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for tight end Lee Smith. The terms of that trade, which was first reported Tuesday, became official when the deal was announced at 4 p.m. Wednesday – the start of the 2021 league year.
By trading Smith, the Bills saved $2.25 million against the 2021 salary cap with no “dead money.”
A pair of former Bills found new homes Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, who was released last week in a move to save space under the salary cap, agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly worth up to $4 million. Jefferson played in all 16 games for the Bills last season, finishing with 23 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Before coming to Buffalo, he spent the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Former Bills receiver Robert Foster signed with the Miami Dolphins. Foster was released by the Bills before the start of the 2020 regular season. He spent time on the Green Bay Packers’ squad before being signed by the Washington Football Team. With Washington, he appeared in four games, starting two, and made two catches for 37 yards.