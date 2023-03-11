LOS ANGELES – One sun-drenched Southern California day in February 2022, Kim Pegula stood in the end zone concourse of a soccer stadium. Her vantage point gave her a clear view of the high-stacked seats looking over the field. Much of the seating bowl on this 80-degree day was shaded by a canopy that ringed the stadium. To the outside, Pegula could see the Los Angeles skyline jutting beyond the freeway.

To Pegula, the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills, it crystalized a vision.

“This place is great,” Pegula said. “This is what we can build. I’m excited.”

The place was BMO Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles FC, a team in Major League Soccer. Opened five years ago near the University of Southern California and adjacent to the century-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the 22,000-capacity soccer venue couldn’t appear to be a more distant kick from what the Pegulas are planning to build in Western New York: a 60,000-plus seat outdoor Buffalo Bills football stadium designed to handle lake winds and frigid winters. With three times the capacity and, at a projected $1.4 billion-plus, perhaps four times the cost, the Bills venue will be bigger, pricier and far less airy than this BMO Stadium.

But it was neither size nor sport that caught Pegula’s attention. She was focused on how the stadium’s designers and operators executed details – some of which may be barely noticed by regular fans, but ones that drive efficiency, branding and revenue for the team. The location of the seats, suites, kitchen and elevators. The ease of walking around. The benefits of a partial roof and layering levels. The strong use of vertical seating to create clear sightlines. The subtle use of team colors that allows fans – not paint – to provide the colorful experience.

“It was delivering on the feel, delivering on the experience,” recalled Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. Raccuia, who recounted Pegula’s reaction in a recent interview with The Buffalo News, toured BMO Stadium that day with the Bills co-owner and Taylor Gahagen, an investment analyst and Kim and Terry Pegula’s son-in-law.

Over the last couple of years, several executives from the Bills and their stadium development team, including their colleagues from the consulting group Legends and the architectural design firm Populous, visited venues across North America and Europe. They looked for best practices, creative approaches and smart trends that they could implement now and count on – or update – in the future.

Even beyond the "aha moment" Kim Pegula experienced that day in Los Angeles, some of the best ideas they gleaned were found in soccer stadiums like the one in Southern California. (Note: Kim Pegula, who suffered cardiac arrest last June and has been recovering since, was not interviewed for this story. Her reactions and wishes were conveyed by Raccuia.)

A tale of two stadiums

That February 2022 visit to BMO Stadium happened in the midst of the Super Bowl, which would be played three days later at SoFi Stadium. Opened in 2020 at a cost of $5 billion, SoFi is a glitzy and sprawling complex that is home to two NFL teams and set up to host a multitude of sports and entertainment events.

But SoFi is so not Buffalo. That was apparent when Pegula and her executive team toured the complex earlier in the week. “When you go into a stadium like SoFi,” Raccuia said, “where it is so much more than just an amazing football stadium, it’s hard to envision your building compared to what they just built.”

BMO Stadium clarified it.

“Everything is about the fan experience as it relates to the team – the colors, the subtlety of the logo design, what you want the fan to experience – is perfect,” Raccuia said. “It told us we can really execute our mission and objectives in the stadium, because they did it tremendously, every aspect of it.”

Among the design details that stood out:

• Overhead coverage. Canopy roofs are common in soccer stadiums, where the sport is played in all weather and typically on natural turf. Shielding fans from the elements makes for a more comfortable – and marketable – experience, but the sunlight is needed to keep the grass growing. Thus, the canopy, rather than a full roof.

Dave Hatheway, a consultant for Legends Project Development who is working on the Bills stadium and previously shepherded BMO Stadium to completion, pointed out the canopy during our visit to Los Angeles. Standing at the top of the stadium in a small-group premium seating area, he pointed to the roof.

“See how far you are under the cover here?” he asked. (We were fully covered.)

He continued: “The big advantage in the Buffalo stadium is the higher up you get, the more coverage you get. People have referred to those as the nosebleed seats, but they come with advantages that the lower seating sections don’t have. If you’re down in the first rows, you’re actually outside the coverage.”

This first-row fact is accurate in Los Angeles – where rain is a rarity – and in Buffalo, too, where rain and snow are a near certainty late in the season. Fans with the closest of lower bowl seats will have a couple of options for drying out. The bigger spenders will have access to a club, which also includes enhanced food and beverage options. Fans who don’t opt for club seats will likely retreat to the concourse, which – in a nod to what the Bills executives saw in Los Angeles, among other stadiums – is built with a mostly open view to the field and the ability to walk all the way around.

That is another BMO feature that “Kim really liked,” said Hatheway, who conducted the Pegula tour of the stadium.

“You have a pretty good view of the pitch” – the field – “if you’re walking the concourse,” he said.

Many NFL stadiums, including Highmark, have concourses with little to no view of the field because concession stands and restrooms are built into the inside wall. Similar to BMO and other newer stadiums, the next Bills venue will do the opposite.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“We moved all of our (restrooms and concessions) to the outside,” Hatheway said, “which adds another important element.”

This one isn’t needed in Los Angeles, but could make a vital difference in Orchard Park: “We’re trying to do everything we can to block the wind coming in off Lake Erie,” Hatheway said, “as well as give people some shelter where if we warm them up with radiant heat during the winter, they can sort of exist more in that climate area.”

With a nod to history and to Buffalo, new Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter How will the experience of attending a game at this new stadium – which opens in 2026, if negotiations and construction schedules stay on track – vary from a game day at Highmark Stadium?

• Seating locations and verticality. Highmark Stadium is spread out. The seating bowl is angled outward, the suites and premium seats are scattered around the complex, and the main kitchen is located outside the stadium.

BMO Stadium, by contrast, has strongly vertical seating, especially in the end zones. Most of the premium seating is loaded on the west side of the stadium, and located on lower and higher levels, which creates a range of price points for salespeople to pitch to prospective buyers.

BMO’s main kitchen and elevator system also is located on the west side of the stadium, which makes it more efficient to send food to suites, premium seating areas and other concession spots on multiple levels of the stadium.

Eyeing those efficiencies, the Bills are adopting this approach in their new stadium plans. There’s a bonus benefit, too: Team officials will be able to mingle with corporate clients more easily. That comes from a stacked suite design, which was a Kim Pegula preference.

“This building here probably was her first sort of snippet at seeing how that works,” Hatheway said.

• Subtleties in color. Black and gold are the official colors of the Los Angeles FC. While both tones are apparent throughout the stadium, they are typically artful and subtle, even restrained. Black leather couches in a field-level bunker suite. Amber-accented lighting and gold-trimmed fixtures.

“It’s not completely in your face all the time,” Raccuia said, noting that the Bills group appreciated the team colors being on display “in certain areas, where it’s fan appropriate, and then in some of the other areas, you never lose sight of where you actually are.”

The Bills are adopting the same approach, one that requires a nuanced eye for color design and is deceivingly difficult to describe.

Jonathan Mallie, one of the lead architects on the Bills project, described the stadium’s color.

“It’s a little bit of a complex answer,” said Mallie, who is a senior principal and director for Populous. “We have different aspects of the materials within the building that relate to the cool blue feel, and then we have some warmer aspects that relate to the red feel. You create a palette that works with both. It’s not exactly the red and blue, but it’s complementary in a way that amplifies the brand.”

In some zones of the stadium, an intense Bills red or blue will be visible. But usually those colors will come from the fans who are wearing jerseys or facepaint or red, blue and white Zubaz pants.

“We’re not overdoing it,” Mallie said. “It’s not like the entire stadium is red or blue. It becomes a backdrop, and you make sure the tones and the colorations you’re working with are a complement to the energy of the people.”

'Where else would you rather be?' An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision Project leaders rely on a guiding set of principles – a checklist, if you will – for the design of the Bills’ projected $1.4 billion stadium, which the team plans to open in 2026 across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

'Build me this'

Several days after the Los Angeles tour, the Pegulas and nearly two dozen of their family members, executives and professional confidantes gathered in Boca Raton, Fla., where Terry and Kim Pegula live, for a stadium visioning meeting. With Populous leaders steering the discussion, the group talked about themes for the new stadium. Words such as “progressive,” “modern” and “resilient” were tossed around. Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker turned architectural engineer and another leader on the project, recalled the Pegula’s emphasis on “football, family, fandom, and a sense of belonging and togetherness.”

The ideas formed that day were rooted, at least partially, and certainly significantly, in the visit to Los Angeles.

“We wanted a football stadium where our fans can experience it together,” Raccuia said, noting the 360-degree concourse in BMO Stadium that allows people to “get to their friends at halftime during the game, before the game, after the game.”

A few days later, several members of the stadium design team flew to the United Kingdom to visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the soccer facility that is also home to the NFL’s London games. Finished in 2019 with a capacity of slightly more than 60,000, Tottenham has those favored features seen in Los Angeles: stacked seating, canopy and so on.

“Everything we saw and liked at LA FC was now supersized to an NFL stadium in Tottenham in almost the exact same manner,” Raccuia said. “That’s really when it all connected and all came together.”

On that trip, Raccuia remembered, there was a moment when Terry Pegula solidified the Bills’ stadium vision.

“OK, build me this,” Pegula said, by Raccuia’s recollection, “but make it for Buffalo.”