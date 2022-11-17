No, this weekend's game moving doesn't mean the Bills want to consider a dome

In case you were wondering, no, the shifting of this weekend's game to Detroit, doesn't make Bills officials pine for a domed stadium.

And it won't have any impact on the long-made plans for an open-air stadium targeted for 2026 in Orchard Park.

The Bills will play the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field on Sunday after the league decided to move the game because of the impending winter storm.

With a nod to history and to Buffalo, new Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter How will the experience of attending a game at this new stadium – which opens in 2026, if negotiations and construction schedules stay on track – vary from a game day at Highmark Stadium?

Asked Thursday by a reporter about the potential for a dome, Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president and COO, was clear.

"No, absolutely not," Raccuia said. "This game is being moved not because we don’t have a dome. It’s for the safety of community," noting that playing of the game could divert resources.

"We could play this football game, but it’s not the right thing to do for everyone who will suffer snow damage in the next few days. ... A dome has nothing to do with that. I’ve seen some of those reports. It’s kind of irresponsible. That will not change what we’re doing."

Raccuia said safety has been the primary focus throughout the last two or three days, leading to Thursday afternoon's decision.

While some fans and others had wanted the Bills to build a domed stadium, that decision was made many years and many millions of dollars ago. One winter storm isn't changing that.