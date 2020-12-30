No secondary market for Bills playoff tickets; they are nontransferable and can't be resold

If you are not among the group of fans to receive a ticket to the Buffalo Bills' wild-card playoff game, you aren't getting in.

That was the message from team and Erie County officials Wednesday: There is no resale, or secondary market for the 6,000-plus tickets.

Tickets are nontransferable and the valid tickets will be only available through the Bills' website beginning Thursday.

That applies to any fans who get tickets but test positive and cannot attend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a briefing.

He noted there also is no second round of testing. A positive test means no access to the stadium, and the ticket price and parking fee will be refunded.

Tickets to the wild-card game, scheduled for Jan. 9 or 10, will range from $65 to $330 plus the $63 testing fee and an $11 parking fee. Tailgating will not be allowed.

Concession stands will be available inside the stadium, however there will be no eating, drinking or sitting in those areas. Fans must return to the seat listed on their ticket to eat or drink the items they purchased.